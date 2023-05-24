Mfundishi Jhutymms Hassan Salim narrates a tale based on Afrikan culture
Unveiling the Forgotten Legacy of King Mentchu-Hotep: Mentchu-Hotep and the Spirit of the Medjay Takes Readers on a Journey Through Ancient KemetTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mentchu-Hotep and the Spirit of the Medjay is a book that is based on real-life characters of the eleventh dynasty and focuses on a specific ruler named Mentchu-Hotep, the king of ancient Kemet’s Eleventh Dynasty and Classical Age and is responsible for uniting two lands. King Mentchu-Hotep ruled for fifty-four years but history has only covered a portion of his great doings. Author Mfundishi Jhutymms Hassan Salim, as an Afrikan cultural custodian, brings justice by composing Mentchu-Hotep and the Spirit of the Medjay, a book that serves as a tribute to the late king.
Mfundishi Jhutyms Ka n Heru Hassan Kamau Salim (pronounced as M-foon-dee-shee) is an author, poet, playwright, storyteller, professor, Kemetologists, high priest, spiritual guide, motivational speaker, grand master in the Mentchu Afrikan combat system of Kupigana Ngumi and cultural custodian of Afrikan Kulture and ancient Kemet. Salim specializes in the Nile Valley Kulture of North East Afrika and the Mdw Ntchr (Hieroglyphics) and has lectured in different countries such as the United States of America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa, with a total of 150 colleges and universities. He is one of the rare certified Afrikan-centered teachers of the Mdw Netcher (Egyptian Hieroglyphics) and a Doctor of Naturopathy. Salim is also the author of the book, Spiritual Warriors Are Healers, a best-seller among Afrikan bookstores nationwide.
