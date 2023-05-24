Prebiotics Market to Reach $6.61 Billion by 2029—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Prebiotics Market by Ingredient (Inulin, Fructo Oligosaccharides, Galacto Oligosaccharides, Mannan Oligosaccharides), Application (Food & Beverages {Dairy Products, Beverages, Infant Food Products}, Dietary Supplements), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

According to a new market research report titled ' Prebiotics Market by Ingredient (Inulin, Fructo Oligosaccharides, Galacto Oligosaccharides, Mannan Oligosaccharides), Application (Food & Beverages {Dairy Products, Beverages, Infant Food Products}, Dietary Supplements), and Geography—Forecast to 2029', the prebiotics market is projected to reach $6.61 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022–2029.

Prebiotics are non-digestible food ingredients that help the beneficial bacteria in the human gut grow and sustain. These are found in various dietary food products such as asparagus, sugar beet, garlic, chicory, onion, Jerusalem artichoke, wheat, honey, banana, barley, tomato, rye, soybean, human’s and cow’s milk, peas, beans, and recently in seaweeds and microalgae.

Plant-based and natural products are increasingly popular among consumers; hence manufacturers are incorporating natural ingredients into their products. Natural dietary fibre is the most important source of prebiotic ingredients to support the production of prebiotic organisms. The increasing awareness of the harmful effects of antibiotics and other chemicals found in processed food products has led to a rise in the consumption of prebiotic fibres. Furthermore, the increasing tendency towards using plant-based products in the F&B industry is expected to positively impact the prebiotics market.

The global prebiotics market is segmented by ingredient (inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides, galacto-oligosaccharides, mannan-oligosaccharides, and other ingredients), application (food & beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed & pet food, and cosmetics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Findings in the Global Prebiotics Market Study:

Based on ingredient, in 2022, the inulin segment accounted for the largest share of the global prebiotics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the use of inulin in dietary products to enhance gut flora and inhibit the growth of harmful organisms by improving gut function. Moreover, the increasing demand for natural products is expected to increase the demand for prebiotic inulin globally.

Based on application, the food & beverages segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly driven by the rising demand for fortifying food with prebiotic ingredients and increasing health consciousness among consumers. Furthermore, people’s inclination towards a healthy and active lifestyle, increasing investments to innovate new products in the food & beverages industry, and awareness of health benefits.

Based on geography, in 2022, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global prebiotics market. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the people’s growing interest in digestive health ingredients, increasing focus on improving immune health in infants, innovations in prebiotic formulations, the growing aging population, and increased consumer awareness about the link between digestive health, immunity, and overall wellness. Moreover, this market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In recent years, the global prebiotics market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, and mergers. The key players operating in the global prebiotics market are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), BENEO GmbH (Part of Südzucker AG) (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Gobiotics BV (Netherlands), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.), Jarrow Formulas, Inc. (U.S.), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Roquette Frères (France), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands), Sensus B.V. (Part of Royal Cosun) (Netherlands), Tereos Group (France), and Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Scope of the report:

Prebiotics Market Assessment—by Ingredient

Inulin

Fructo-oligosaccharides

Galacto-oligosaccharides

Mannan-oligosaccharides

Other Ingredients





Prebiotics Market Assessment—by Application

Food & Beverages Dairy Products Beverages Bakery & Confectionery Products Cereals-Based Products Infant Food Products Others Food & Beverage Applications

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Cosmetics

Prebiotics Market Assessment—by Geography

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

