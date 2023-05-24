Sodium Silicate Market: Investment Opportunities and Business Strategies by Major Players

Sodium Silicate Market Form

The construction segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global sodium silicate market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the global sodium silicate market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to its usage in soil stabilization, concrete hardening, and cement refractories. However, the pulp & paper segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its increased use in fresh as well as recycled paper for de-inking and brightening pulps.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The crystalline segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global sodium silicate market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to its application in fireproofing mixtures, laundry, dairy, metal, and floor cleaning. The report provides a detailed analysis of the anhydrous segment.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the sodium silicate market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in activities in construction, detergent, catalyst, tube winding, and paper & pulp industries in the region. However, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global sodium silicate market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2027. This is attributed to presence of large number of corporations and expansion of businesses by market players in the region.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Tokuyama Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Merck Millipore Limited, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., PQ Group Holdings Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, CIECH S.A., Sinchem Silica Gel Co. Ltd. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Surge in demand for manufacturing detergents, soaps, rubbers, and tires and increased demand from the pulp & paper industry drive the growth of the global sodium silicate market. However, hazardous nature of sodium silicate and availability of substitutes hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in application in the construction industry presents new opportunities in the coming years.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the sodium silicate market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

According to the report, the global sodium silicate industry garnered $7.2 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $9.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

