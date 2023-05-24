Portable Printer Market: Current Status, Opportunities, and Future Prospects

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for lightweight printers, shift towards work from home trend, and growth of e-commerce channels

The rising awareness of benefits of potable printers is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global portable printer market size reached USD 1,200.7 Million in 2020, and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rapidly rising demand for small, compact, and lightweight printers among the working population as well a small and medium sized enterprises and privately operating businessmen and vendors etc. Increasing popularity and shift towards work from home trend and home schooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic are dome other key factors contributing to rising sales of home printers as well as rising visibility of portable printers and latest accessories on e-Commerce platforms and online channels. Steady shift towards blended learning patterns that include a mix of both digital and physical learning is also boosting demand for home printing. Growth across online and offline channels in developing countries such as China and India is also expected to drive demand for portable printers. Easy portability and use of portable printers at any location unlike traditional printers is contributing to growing demand. Benefit of printing high quality resolution is also resulting in increasing usage in shops, petrol bunks, restaurants, and hotels etc.

Furthermore, experts highlight a wide array of the conspicuous aspects of the global portable printer market, including import & export dynamics, production and consumption rates, sales network & distribution channels, manufacturing processes, cost structures, and consumer bases in the key market regions. The study lays stress on other significant factors like the forecast market size, share, and future growth rate. Additionally, the report undertakes the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to assess the market standing of the leading companies in this business sector. The latest research report is touted as the first document covering the current market situation that is substantially affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has brought about enormous changes in the global economic landscape, which, in turn, has disrupted the portable printer industry’s functioning. However, this report entails the latest updates about the impact of COVID-19 on this ever-evolving business sector.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Canon Inc., Bixolon Co. Ltd., Brother Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Printek, LLC, TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION, Polaroid Corporation, and Zebra Technologies Corporation

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

On the basis of technology, the market report is segmented into impact, thermal and inkjet. Among these, thermal segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period as it is widely used in printing documents, asset management tags, in creation of safety designs, barcode labels and shipping labels. The durability of thermal printers, high quality print and less maintenance cost are other factors expected to drive demand for thermal printers.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market report is segmented into transportation & logistics, healthcare, telecom, retail, others. Among these, transportation & logistics segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need of cost effective receipt printers, and technological advancements in portable computing.

Asia Pacific portable printer market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate and dominate other regional markets over the forecast period. This is due to rapid growth in e-commerce sector and ongoing trend of remote working due to Covid 19 pandemic in countries in the region.

North America portable printer market revenue is expected to remain significantly larger over the forecast period. This can be attributed to wide use of portable printers in healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality and transportation in countries in the region.

Portable Printer Market Segmentation

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Impact

Thermal

Inkjet

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Telecom

Retail

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

K.

BENELUX

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Regional Analysis of the Portable Printer Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Portable Printer market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Portable Printer market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

