3D Printing Market Is Booming Worldwide 2022-2030 | 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., GE Additive, EOS

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Three-Dimensional (3D) printing market size reached USD 16.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for 3D printing technology across healthcare and aerospace industries is driving market revenue growth. Adoption of 3D printing technology across various industries has been increasing due to improved accuracy of end products created using the technology.

3D printing opens up new possibilities for design, manufacture, and performance of architectural forms, materials, and construction systems. It is a novel and adaptable method of product development that employs digital software such as Computer-Aided Design (CAD) to create multiple thin layers, which are then sent to the 3D printer for manufacturing. The technology enables manufacturers to print customized products as per specified standards.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Aerospace & defense industries were among the first to use 3D printing technology. Real functional aircraft parts such as wall panels, air ducts, and even structural metal components are printed and using this technology. Aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing use 3D printing technology to create complex geometries without the need for expensive tools. Additionally, metal 3D printing is increasingly being used in manufacturing rockets as it enables manufacturers to print parts more quickly.

Printer segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2021, owing to increasing adoption of printers due to design flexibility, affordability, rapid prototyping, and cost-efficiency this process offers. Furthermore, these printers can be configured to print any part or module continuously, reducing material costs and ensuring little or no raw material waste. Printers are, therefore, widely being used for personal, professional, and industrial purposes.

The report covers the following companies-

3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., GE Additive, EOS, voxeljet AG, SLM Solutions, Optomec Inc., Proto Labs, Nano Dimension, and Materialise.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global 3D Printing market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing market on the basis of offering, process, application, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Printer

Material

Software

Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Functional Part Manufacturing

Prototyping

Tooling

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

The study segments the 3D Printing industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2022 – 2030 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Market Scenario:

Firstly, this 3D Printing research report introduces the market by providing an overview which includes definition, applications, product launches, developments, challenges, and regions. The market is forecasted to reveal strong development by driven consumption in various markets. An analysis of the current market designs and other basic characteristics is provided in the 3D Printing report.

A comprehensive discussion of several market analysis strategies, such as SWOT analysis and five-point analysis, is delivered in the market study. In addition to that, the market study also contains an in-depth study on numerous growth strategies and plans to expand the business boundaries on both regional and global levels. It provides readers with a detailed study of all the development opportunities and market challenges associated with the 3D Printing market. The risk analysis provided by the 3D Printing market study helps market players to reduce or eliminate the chances of risks.

Global 3D Printing Market Research Objectives:

To provide deep understanding of the 3D Printing industry.

To highlight the critical data of each segment at extensive level.

To determine key success factors in different segments of 3D Printing industry.

To highlight the trends in specific sectors.

To give insights into key segments.

To carry economic analysis, build quantitative and financial models of global 3D Printing industry and individual segments.

To project future performance of the global 3D Printing industry and identify imperatives.

To identify risks of investing in particular segments and suggest appropriate strategies to mitigate the risks.

To study what held back the 3D Printing industry during pandemic and forces that are driving up the global 3D Printing market post-pandemic.

