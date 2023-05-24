Hybrid Operating Room Market Size Worth USD 2,366.9 Million in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.4%

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in number of ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals and increase in patient preference for affordable and effective surgical treatment

Market Size – USD 925.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.4%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report pays special attention to the key elements of the Hybrid Operating Room market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

The global hybrid operating room market size is expected to reach USD 2,366.9 Million at a steady CAGR of 12.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in number of surgical procedures and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are driving market revenue growth to a significant extent.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Glenwood Regional Medical Center opened an updated hybrid OR for minimally invasive procedures. The investment brings advanced minimally invasive care to community and offers the hospital’s surgical team with state-of-the-art amenities to treat patients. This results in shorter hospital stays and improved patient outcomes.

Intraoperative diagnostic system segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. These systems are widely used in minimally invasive surgical procedures and offer functional guidance to surgeons and anaesthesiologists.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Toshiba Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge AB, Mizuho Corporation, Siemens AG, Steris PLC, General Electric Company, Skytron LLC, and Trumpf Medical

Market Segmentations of the Hybrid Operating Room Market

Emergen Research has segmented the global hybrid operating room market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Surgical Instruments

Audiovisual Display Systems and Tools

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Angiography Systems

MRI Systems

CT Scanners

Other Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Operating Room Fixtures

Operating Tables

Operating Room Lights

Surgical Booms

Radiation Shields

Other Components

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Neurosurgical

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Thoracic

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Regional Landscape

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Types

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Applications

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions

North America Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast

Competitive Landscape

