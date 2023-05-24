Hybrid Operating Room Market Size Worth USD 2,366.9 Million in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.4%
Rise in number of ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals and increase in patient preference for affordable and effective surgical treatment
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report pays special attention to the key elements of the Hybrid Operating Room market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.
The global hybrid operating room market size is expected to reach USD 2,366.9 Million at a steady CAGR of 12.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in number of surgical procedures and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are driving market revenue growth to a significant extent.
Market Drivers:
The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In June 2020, Glenwood Regional Medical Center opened an updated hybrid OR for minimally invasive procedures. The investment brings advanced minimally invasive care to community and offers the hospital’s surgical team with state-of-the-art amenities to treat patients. This results in shorter hospital stays and improved patient outcomes.
Intraoperative diagnostic system segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. These systems are widely used in minimally invasive surgical procedures and offer functional guidance to surgeons and anaesthesiologists. Risi
The leading market contenders listed in the report are:
Toshiba Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge AB, Mizuho Corporation, Siemens AG, Steris PLC, General Electric Company, Skytron LLC, and Trumpf Medical
Market Segmentations of the Hybrid Operating Room Market
Emergen Research has segmented the global hybrid operating room market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Surgical Instruments
Audiovisual Display Systems and Tools
Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems
Angiography Systems
MRI Systems
CT Scanners
Other Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems
Operating Room Fixtures
Operating Tables
Operating Room Lights
Surgical Booms
Radiation Shields
Other Components
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Neurosurgical
Cardiovascular
Orthopedic
Thoracic
Others
Geographical Segmentation:
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
