Collagen Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Collagen Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% in the Forecast Period of 2023-202830 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Collagen Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research, gives an extensive outlook of the global collagen market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like source, product type, application and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2022): USD 7.12 billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 7.7%
Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 11.19 billion
Owing to the growing use of collagen in the food and beverages and cosmetics and healthcare industries, the demand for collagen has been on a rise. A key driver of the collagen market is its wide acceptance in the pharmaceutical industry due to its potential benefits for skin, joints, and bones and availability in the form of powder, capsules, or liquid. Being an important component of the personal care sector, the increased use of hydrolysed collagen in making shampoos and shower gels is expected to fuel the growth of this market.
The versatile use of collagen in the food and beverages sector is expected to drive the overall market during the forecast period. The maintenance of the texture and stability of dairy products and the consistency of sweet dishes is majorly dependent on the collagen content in them.
Furthermore, the increasing population of health-conscious people and the growing incorporation of collagen-rich foods like gelatine, egg whites, and chicken in their diets is increasing the scope for expansion of the collagen market in the anticipated period. Growing investments on the research and development of collagen products and increasing establishment of meat-processing industries in certain regions is further driving the growth of the collagen market.
Collagen Industry Definition and Major Segments
Collagen is a protein that plays an important role in the structure and functions of skin, bones, connective tissues, cartilage and tendons. It is mainly made up of proline, glycine and hydroxyproline and is typically found in various animals. In humans, collagen present in the skin is damaged over time, along with the loss of another essential protein called elastin resulting in sagging skin and wrinkles, which can be improved by consuming and applying collagen.
On the basis of source, the market is divided into:
Bovine
Porcine
Poultry
Marine
Others
Based on product type, the market is categorised into:
Gelatine
Hydrolysed Collagen
Native Collagen
Synthetic Collagen
Others
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:
Food and Beverages
Breakup by type
Functional Food
Functional Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Confectionary
Desserts
Meat Processing
Healthcare
Breakup by type
Bone and Joint Health Supplements
Wound Dressing
Tissue Regeneration
Medical Implants
Cardiology
Research (Cell Culture, Cell Behaviour)
Drug Delivery
Cosmetics
Breakup by type
Beauty Supplements (Nutricosmetics)
Topical Cosmetic Products
Others (Water Treatment, Paper and Pulp, and Photography Products)
Based on region, the market is classified into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Collagen Market Trends
Collagen levels amongst the population are depleting due to high sugar consumption, smoking, and increased exposure to sunlight, which is compelling them to incorporate supplements into their diet for better skin, nails, and hair health. This adoption coupled with the increased usage of collagen in cosmetic surgeries to delay the visibility of wrinkles is contributing significantly to the growth of the collagen market. A key trend witnessed in this market is the rising awareness among the population regarding health and the growing impetus to shift to a protein-rich diet.
Owing to the growing working population and their hectic lifestyles, health and diet of people are often neglected and hence prevents their skin from receiving vital nutrients. This has led to the prominence of nutricosmetics amongst the people of all the age-groups.
In case of accidents, wounds are dressed in collagen covers in order to protect them from infection and support new blood vessel formation, which is supporting the growing usage of collagen in healthcare. The growing consciousness of the population towards outer beauty and aesthetic appeal has compelled them to incorporate skin-tightening creams and collagen gummies into their lifestyle, which further bolsters the growth of the collagen market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global collagen market report are :
Gelita AG
Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.
Weishardt Holding SA
Rousselot BV
Collagen Matrix, Inc.
Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Juncà Gelatines SL
others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
