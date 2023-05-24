The Global Angiographic Catheters Market Size and Growth to reach USD 3.85 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is the key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global angiographic catheters market size was USD 1.41 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the angiographic catheters market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing adoption of interventional radiology procedures.

Rising demand for treatment products is mostly caused by increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. According to the data released by the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people would die each year from Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) in the world by 2021. Cardiovascular diseases include conditions such as acute coronary syndrome, congestive heart failure, and other heart conditions.

One of the key drivers of the angiographic catheters market is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for over 17 million deaths each year. This has led to a growing demand for medical devices and technologies that can help diagnose and treat these diseases, including angiographic catheters.

Another driver of the angiographic catheters market is the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. These procedures offer several advantages over traditional open surgery, including faster recovery times, reduced risk of complications, and lower healthcare costs. Angiographic catheters are often used in minimally invasive procedures such as angioplasty and stenting, which can be used to treat a variety of cardiovascular conditions.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The cutting balloon catheters segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. The cutting balloon is an innovative angioplasty device used in percutaneous coronary treatments. By slicing the arterial lengthwise, the cutting balloon has the advantage of preventing the uncontrolled breakdown of the atherosclerotic plaque and limiting vascular stretch and injury. A neo proliferative reaction and in-stent restenosis are less probable since the cutting balloon employs less force to dilate the target vessel, consequently driving revenue growth of the segment.

The coronary segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. This is due to an increase in cardiovascular disease rates around the globe. According to WHO, 3.6 million people will die from cardiovascular disease as a result of avoidable risk factors such as obesity, smoking, excessive drinking, inactivity, and high blood pressure. Catheters are being used more frequently by cardiologists across the globe as a therapeutic approach for difficult coronary treatments, such as Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI), Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO), ostial placement, and bifurcation lesions.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Angiographic Catheters market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Angiographic Catheters market players.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

AngioDynamics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, Cardinal Health, Medtronic plc, Merit Medical Systems., OSCOR Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation., BVM Medical., and Koninklijke Philips N.V

Segmental Analysis

The global Angiographic Catheters market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Angiographic Catheters sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Scoring Balloon Catheters

Conventional Catheters

DEB Catheters

Cutting Balloon Catheters

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Coronary

Endovascular

Neurology

Oncology

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

