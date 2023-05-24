Polyethylene Pouches Market Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers Worth USD 66.72 Billion in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polyethylene (PE) pouches market size was USD 41.50 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Polyethylene (PE) pouches market revenue growth is driven by factors such as rising demand for convenient and lightweight packaging solutions, rising demand for sustainable packaging, and growth in the food and beverage industry.

The market revenue growth is a result of rising demand for sustainable packaging. Consumers and brand owners are increasingly looking for sustainable packaging choices, and all-PE structures have already taken the lead due to their possible recyclability advantage over multilayer, multi-material film structures. A conventional perception of what a high-end product should look and feel as it prevents many producers from using contemporary, environmentally friendly packaging techniques including pouches. However, the public's perception of sustainability and environmental friendliness is evolving. Darley's Gin, a contemporary brand that emphasizes healthy eating, sustainability, and tradition, is an excellent illustration of a company that had the guts to take this initiative. They just introduced their product as a drink that comes in a pouch, encouraging consumers to reuse their glass bottles rather than buy new ones every time.

One of the major drivers of the market is the increasing demand for convenient and lightweight packaging solutions. Polyethylene pouches are lightweight and flexible, which makes them an ideal packaging solution for various products such as snacks, pet food, and personal care products. The convenience offered by these pouches is a major factor driving their demand in the market. Additionally, the increasing demand for on-the-go packaging solutions is expected to further drive the growth of the polyethylene pouches market.

The latest report is updated with the impact analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The rapidly changing dynamics of the market and current and future growth potential of the market are covered in the report. The report offers crucial information about the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market.

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with the product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share.

The major companies studied in the report include:

3M, DuPont, Sonoco Products Company, Berry Global Inc., Tekni-Plex, Inc., TOPPAN INC., Amcor plc., Coveris, Sirane Limited, Guala Pack S.p.a

The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. LDPE is the least priced kind of polyethylene for film. It is transparent, soft, pliable, flexible, and glossy with great resistance to moisture, tearing, and chemicals. Despite being commonly used in flexible lids, bread packaging, squeezable food bottles, and frozen food packaging, it is most usually found in plastic bags. With its characteristics as a lightweight, flexible, moisture-resistant, strong, and transparent material, LDPE plastic is widely utilized in the packaging industry. It is a well-liked choice due to how easy it is to mold into various shapes and how well it can protect the packaged items. LDPE plastic can also be used to create pallet covers, stretch films, shrink films, and a variety of other packaging supplies.

The packaging segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. PE pouch packaging is appropriate for a wide range of products, including solids or liquids, little quantities, or bulk packing. Various items, such as drink pouches, portable meal pouches, capsules, solid foods, and more, can be packaged in this way. Pouches are widely used to package food-related and perishable goods including cocktail mixes, coffee beans, and other items. To prevent product loss or contamination, pouch packaging can be tightly sealed. Pouches offer the ideal packing for foods or other perishable things that might be affected by exposure to air or water due to the product's preservation. Thus, driving revenue growth of this segment.

Market in Europe accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 202 Germany holds the greatest market share for PE Pouches in Europe. Three well-known pharmaceutical market participants in Germany are Bayer, BASF, and Hoechst. The region's requirement for sterile plastic packaging for medical devices in addition to drugs is a major factor driving the Polyethylene (PE) pouches market revenue growth in this region. Polyethylene, the second-most produced plastic in the EU with an annual production of over 9 million tons, has a lot of potential for recycling, according to the European organization Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE). Despite how easy it is to recycle PE, only around 31% of low-density PE is recycled. The regional market will grow in terms of income if manufacturers can increase this recycling rate in the next years.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Filling Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hot Fill

Cold Fill

Ambient Fill

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Consumer Goods

Regional Segmentation:

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

