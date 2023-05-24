Tire (Tyre) Market Poised to Reach USD 318.57 Billion By 2028, Driven By Impressive 3.85% CAGR
The Global Tire (Tyre) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.85% during the forecast period 2023-2028.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent research from MarkNtel Advisors includes an in-depth analysis of the Global Tire Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, and Trends from 2023 to 2028. The report clarifies various market aspects, including an unbiased and thorough examination of companies' competitive positioning, marketing plans, and significant advancements in both historical and contemporary contexts, among others.
Report's Examination Parameters
> The research provides an overview of the market and insights into the Tire (Tyre) Market's key trends, developments, drivers, and challenges as they relate to the size of the various market segments, identifying the potential milestones that could be reached over the projected period.
> The research report analyses the ups and downs of the industry and provides thorough acuities & anticipations impacting its growth after market segmentation & geographic landscape.
> It includes in-depth analyses of the industry's competitive structure and fragmentation as well as information on key topics including alliances, mergers and acquisitions, strategic loyalty, and investment.
Taking a Deep Dive into the Dynamic Nature of the Tire (Tyre) Industry
1. Concluding Remarks on Tire (Tyre) Market Growth - The Tire (Tyre) Market is poised for remarkable growth between 2023 and 2028, projecting a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.85%. This anticipated surge in growth reflects promising prospects for the market, indicating a positive outlook for the future. With such notable expansion on the horizon, the Tire (Tyre) Market is expected to witness significant advancements, making it an area of great potential and opportunity for businesses and investors alike.
2. Driving Forces Behind the Tire (Tyre) Industry's Growth – One of the most prominent factors projected to drive the Global Tire Market during 2023-28 is the rapidly surging Electric Vehicle (EV) production across developing countries. Growing awareness about the environment, coupled with increasing oil & gas prices worldwide, are shifting consumers toward buying EVs, which, in turn, would contribute significantly to the global tire market growth.
3. Growth Barriers Faced of Tire (Tyre) Industry – The volatile raw material prices might restrain the growth of the Global Tire Market during 2023-28. As for all other commodities, the prices of raw materials determine the tire cost. The surging prices of butadiene & EPDM rubber due to their limited production are hampering the production & sales of tires. Consequently, the lack of a constant raw material supply has caused tire prices to rise uniformly, with replacement costs becoming unaffordable for many prospective buyers.
Tire (Tyre) Market Competitors Analysis
This Key Competitors Analysis for the Tire (Tyre) market involves in-depth analysis and evaluation of the significant competitors currently operating in the Tire (Tyre) industry. The top competitors in the Tire (Tyre) market are examined in this report along with their market share, product portfolios, price strategies, distribution techniques, and competitive advantages.
List of Major Companies in the Tire (Tyre) Market
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Continental Ag
- Hankook & Company Co., Ltd.
- Michelin
- Nokian Tyres Plc
- Pirelli & C. S.P.A.
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.
- The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
- Toyo Tire Corporation
- MRF Limited
- CEAT Limited
- JK Tire & Industries Ltd.
- Apollo Tires Ltd
- Others
Segmentation Available in the Tire (Tyre) Industry
By Vehicle Type
- Two Wheeler
- Three Wheeler
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
-- Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
-- Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV)
- Off-the-Road Vehicle (OTR)
By Demand Type
- OEM
- Replacement
By Tire Type
- Radial
- Bias
By Season Type
- Summer Tires
- Winter Tires
- All Season Tires
By Sales Channel
- Direct Sales
- Dealers & Distributors
- Online Platform
By Rim Size
- Upto 12”
- 12.1” to 15”
- 15.1” to 18”
- 18” to 22.5”
- 22.6” to 26”
- 26.1” to 35”
- 35.1” to 47”
- Above 47”
By Price Category
- Budget
- Economy
- Premium
By Region
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- The Middle East & Africa
- Asia-Pacific
The report delivers accurate calculations & upcoming sales in terms of value & volume, demonstrating the market growth across each segment during 2023-28 and enabling stakeholders to expand their business, customer base, and brand visibility.
Questions We Covered in Our Study: -
> How does technological advancement impact the future of the market?
> What strategies can businesses employ to capitalize on market growth opportunities?
> How does the regulatory and political landscape affect the future of the market?
> What are some key indicators or metrics used to measure market growth?
> What are some current innovations that are expected to drive market growth in the coming years?
