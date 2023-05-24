Polyglycerol Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Polyglycerol Market To Be Driven By Its Extensive Use In The Cosmetics And Personal Care Industry, In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Polyglycerol Market Share, Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global polyglycerol market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 9.1%
The growing use of polyglycerol in the cosmetics and personal care industries has aided in the growth of the global polyglycerol market. In the food and beverage industry, polyglycerol polyricinoleate, polyglycerol esters, and polyglycerol sebacate are widely utilised as additives and emulsifiers. As a result, rising demand from the food and beverage industry is assisting the market’s expansion.
Furthermore, the introduction of clean label personal care products, as well as greater awareness of chemical hazards, are driving up demand for natural and biodegradable polyglycerol, which is contributing significantly to market growth. Market growth is being fueled by the rapid and effective development of several technologies that aid in the balancing of various types of emulsifiers.
Polyglycerol Industry Definition and Major Segments
Polyglycerol is an emulsifier made from polymerised glycerol reacting with edible oils and fatty acids to produce mixed partial esters. It is used in several industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage. It is soluble in oils and organic solvents and is hydrophilic and lipophilic in nature.
By Product, the market is divided into:
Polyglycerol-2 (PG-2)
Polyglycerol-3 (PG-3)
Polyglycerol-4 (PG-4)
Polyglycerol-6 (PG-6)
Polyglycerol-10 (PG-10)
By application, the market is divided into:
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Others
The global regions for radiology positioning aids market include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Polyglycerol Market Trends
Rising need for saturated polymeric emulsifiers is augmenting the demand for polyglycerol-2-dipolyhydroxy stearate, fueling the polyglycerol industry’s growth. Polyglycerol is increasingly being used to thicken and emulsify solvents in several innovative skincare products, such as micellar water, as they gain popularity. As a result, demand for polyglycerol rises, fuelling industrial growth. Polyglycerol is increasingly being used in baking to stabilise foams and promote aeration in order to boost the sponginess of batters and cakes, which helps to drive market growth.
Furthermore, the growing usage of polyglycerol as a preservative, colourant, and emulsifier in a wide range of food and beverage products is propelling market growth. In addition, rising demand for ice cream, cookies, meat products, and chocolates is boosting polyglycerol’s use as an emulsifier, driving growing demand for the product. This trend is projected to continue in the near future, as convenience and packaged food become more popular, boosting industry growth during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are BASF SE, Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd., Oleon NV. , Spiga Nord S.p.A., Lonza Group Ltd., and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
