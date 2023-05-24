Saudi Arabia and Italy sign MoU to strengthen cultural cooperation
The MOU underscores the strong cultural relationship between Saudi Arabia and Italy. We look forward to enhancing our collaboration across shared projects to establish and enrich cultural dialogue.”VENICE, ITALY, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Culture of Italy have today marked a new milestone in their cultural partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) confirming their cooperation in the field of culture. The MoU was signed by HH Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan AlSaud, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture, and HE Mr. Gennaro Sangiuliano, Minister of Culture of the Italian Republic, in a ceremony held in Venice.
— HH Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan AlSaud
The MoU reflects the existing collaboration between the two countries and their willingness to develop cultural exchange and dialogue. The areas of cooperation detailed in the MoU include archaeology, conservation, protection of cultural heritage, design, visual arts, theatre and performing arts, museums, film, and culinary arts, among other commitments. The MoU will enable the two countries to share their experiences and work together to protect their tangible and intangible heritage, in accordance with UNESCO Conventions. It will also facilitate the exchange of information, expertise, and best practices between the two countries’ cultural institutions and experts.
Under this MoU, Saudi Arabia and Italy will launch joint strategic projects in various cultural fields, strengthening the role of culture in the G20 framework. One of the projects that will benefit from this cooperation is the ongoing development of AlUla, a city of archaeological importance that is home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, which is being transformed into a global cultural destination.
The MoU also reaffirms the commitment of both countries to support each other in sharing their respective cultures with the world, building on their shared vision of culture as a source of dialogue and understanding between nations.
HH Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan AlSaud said: “This announcement underscores the long-standing and strong cultural relationship between Saudi Arabia and Italy. We look forward to enhancing our collaboration across shared projects to establish and enrich cultural dialogue.”
HE Mr. Gennaro Sangiuliano said: “I am pleased to sign today with HH Minister Bader a memorandum of understanding, whose negotiations were started by my predecessor at the Ministry in 2019 in the framework of the participation of Italy and Saudi Arabia to the G20.
Like other European partners, the Italian Ministry of Culture is now equipped with a tool to develop long-term partnerships with the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia in several areas including museums, archaeology and music.
For Italy the MoU also creates opportunities to bring to Saudi Arabia its recognized skills and good practices in cultural heritage management as well as in other cultural sectors and vice versa”.
The signing of this MoU demonstrates the strength of the bilateral relationship between Saudi Arabia and Italy and builds on their ongoing collaboration in the fields of science, arts, and culture.
Notes to Editors:
About the Ministry of Culture:
Saudi Arabia has a storied history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture aims to develop the cultural economy and enrich the daily lives of citizens, residents and visitors.
Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry is leading a cultural transformation to develop an ecosystem that nurtures creativity, unlocks the economic potential of the sector and unleashes new and inspiring forms of expression.
Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: Twitter @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudi
Enquiries
Ministry of Culture
media@moc.gov.sa