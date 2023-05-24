Digital Marketing Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Price, Analysis, Forecast, Report 2023-2028
Profitable Strategic Report on Digital Marketing Market with Global Analysis of New Trends, Updates, and Forecast to 2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing has become an indispensable tool for businesses worldwide, helping them reach their target audience and drive growth. With the increasing adoption of digital technologies, the global digital marketing market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. This blog post provides an overview of the market size and share, current trends, industry segmentation, outlook, and forecast for the period 2023-2028.
Market Overview:
According to Expert Market Research, the global digital marketing market size was valued at USD 321 billion in 2022. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2023-2028, reaching a market value of approximately USD 671.86 billion by 2028.
The global digital marketing market has experienced significant expansion, primarily driven by the rapid proliferation of the internet, smartphones, and social media platforms. As businesses recognize the importance of online presence and effective customer engagement, the demand for digital marketing services continues to soar.
Industry Segmentation:
The digital marketing market can be segmented based on various factors such as service type, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Here are the key segments:
By Service Type:
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Marketing (SMM)
Content Marketing
Email Marketing
Influencer Marketing
Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Advertising
Others
By Deployment Mode:
Cloud-based
On-premises
By Organization Size:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical:
Retail and E-commerce
BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)
IT and Telecom
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Travel and Hospitality
Others
By Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-marketing-market/requestsample
Trends in the Digital Marketing Market:
Influencer Marketing Boom:
Influencer marketing has gained immense popularity as brands leverage the reach and influence of social media personalities to promote their products or services.
Personalization and Customer Experience:
Businesses are increasingly focusing on delivering personalized experiences to customers, utilizing data analytics and AI-powered technologies to tailor marketing messages and enhance customer engagement.
Video Marketing Dominance:
Video content continues to dominate digital marketing strategies, with platforms like YouTube and TikTok offering immense opportunities for brands to engage with their target audience.
Voice Search Optimization:
With the rise of voice assistants and smart speakers, optimizing content for voice search has become crucial for businesses to improve their visibility and reach.
Mobile Marketing:
As mobile devices become the primary means of accessing the internet, mobile marketing strategies such as mobile advertising, location-based marketing, and mobile apps gain prominence.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-marketing-market
Key Market Players:
The global digital marketing market is highly competitive, with numerous players striving to expand their market share. Key players operating in the market include:
Google LLC
Facebook, Inc.
Adobe Systems Incorporated
LinkedIn Corporation
Salesforce.com, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
HubSpot, Inc.
Twitter, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
FAQs:
Q. What is the market size of the global digital marketing industry?
A: The global digital marketing market was valued at USD 321 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach approximately USD 671.86 billion by 2028.
Q. Which industry verticals are driving the growth of digital marketing?
A: Key industry verticals driving digital marketing growth include retail and e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality.
Q. What are the primary trends shaping the digital marketing landscape?
A: Key trends include the boom of influencer marketing, focus on personalization and customer experience, dominance of video marketing, voice search optimization, and the importance of mobile marketing.
Q. How is the digital marketing market segmented?
A: The digital marketing market is segmented based on service type (SEO, SMM, content marketing, etc.), deployment mode (cloud-based, on-premises), organization size (SMEs, large enterprises), industry vertical, and region.
Conclusion:
The global digital marketing market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing adoption of digital technologies and the need for effective online customer engagement. Businesses across various industry verticals are leveraging digital marketing strategies to enhance their brand visibility and reach. With evolving trends such as influencer marketing, personalization, and video marketing, the digital marketing landscape is expected to witness further advancements in the forecast period 2023-2028.
Also Read:
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/seeds-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-diabetes-management-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/air-freight-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cogeneration-equipment-market-report
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/isosorbide-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/clinical-it-Market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polycarbonate-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/soda-ash-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/essential-oils-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fluoroscopy-equipment-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Adam Lee
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other