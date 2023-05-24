Defense Drone Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Defense Drone Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Defense Drone Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s defense drone market forecast, the defense drone market size is predicted to reach a value of $14,57 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.8 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global defense drone industry is due to the rise in defense expenditure. North America region is expected to hold the largest defense drone market share. Major defense drone companies include Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., BAE Systems Plc., Lockheed Martin Corporation.
Defense Drone Market Segments
● By Product: Fixed-Wing Systems, Multirotor Systems, Other Products
● By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, High Range
● By Payload: Small Drones, Medium Drones, Large Drones
● By Application: Intelligence, Surveillance Reconnaissance and Targeting (ISRT), Combact Operations, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Defense drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are aircraft that fly autonomously, by remote control, or both and carry a variety of sensors, electronic receivers and transmitters, and offensive weaponry. Defense drones are used for observation and tactical making plans.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Defense Drone Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Defense Drone Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
