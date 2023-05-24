Wheat Protein Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Wheat Protein Market Is Being Driven By The Rising Demand Of Processed Food In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Wheat Protein Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global wheat protein market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, form, application and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wheat-protein-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.3 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 3.1 Billion
Wheat consumption is expected to rise as people become more health conscious. Gluten, a protein that makes up a large portion of wheat protein, can give various processed foods a smooth, moistened, and chewy texture. It serves as a binder and gives food a stretchy texture. The high water-retention capability makes the product feel light and airy therefore It is the best choice for making pasta, cookies, noodles, and pizza dough. Its ability to retain its shape is also useful in processed meats and minced seafood. And as people shift to more responsible and sustainable food sources, the wheat market has the potential to grow even more. Consumers who are turning vegetarian or vegan are searching for more plant-based protein options, posing growth prospects of wheat and wheat protein over the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Wheat is classified as a cereal crop. Gliadin and glutenin are two insoluble proteins contained in wheat. Gluten proteins include glutenin and gliadins, which are abundant in wheat. It aids in the extensibility and adhesion of materials, which is essential to produce noodles, dumpling wrappers, and bread, among other things. Furthermore, it imparts tenderness to the products.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wheat-protein-market
Based on type, the global wheat protein market can be segmented into:
Wheat Gluten
Isolate
Textured
Hydrolysed
Others
By form, the global wheat protein market can be bifurcated into:
Dry
Liquid
On the basis of application, the global wheat protein market can be divided into:
Dairy
Bakery and Snacks
Animal Feed
Confectionary
Processed Meat
Nutritional Supplements
Others
Regional market of the global wheat protein market can be divided into:
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Market Trends
Growing geriatric populations and changing climate conditions in China, Australia, and India have heightened concerns about skin problems, which are expected to complement personal care product demand and, as a result, boost hydrolyzed wheat protein market growth over the forecast period. Roquette, Cargill Inc., and Manildra are among the companies focusing on the lucrative opportunities in this field.
Over the forecast period, the market is expected to be driven by the industrial growth of the healthcare and cosmetics sectors in Japan, China, India, and South Korea, as well as rising domestic demand and low protein manufacturing costs compared to the United States and developed European countries.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Kröner-Stärke GmbH, Roquette Frères, MGP Ingredients Inc, Manildra Group and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Concrete Floor Coatings Market: https://busypersons.com/concrete-floor-coating-market-size-share/
https://trandingdailynews.com/concrete-floor-coating-market-share/
Neuromorphic Computing Market: https://busypersons.com/neuromorphic-computing-market-size/
Neuromorphic Computing Market: https://trandingdailynews.com/neuromorphic-computing-market-share/
Automotive Robotics Market: https://trandingdailynews.com/global-automotive-robotics-market-share/
Automotive Robotics Market: https://golpolikhi.com/global-automotive-robotics-market-trends/
Automotive Digital Cockpit Market: https://nboxoffice.com/automotive-digital-cockpit-market-share-growrh/
Automotive Digital Cockpit Market: https://readusmore.com/automotive-digital-cockpit-market-growth-trends/
Gourmet Salts Market: https://priojobbd.com/global-gourmet-salts-market-trends/
Oilfield Services Market: https://businessflas.com/2023/05/23/global-oilfield-services-market-size/
Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market: https://businessflas.com/2023/05/23/global-pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market-size/
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Frara Prih
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other