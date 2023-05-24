XTrend Speed Wins Two Esteemed Titles at the Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2023
XTrend Speed Wins Two Esteemed Titles For: “Best Customer Service Forex Broker - Global 2023” and “Best Zero Spread and Commission Forex Broker - Global 2023”.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- XTrend Speed, the most high-efficiency app has won two prestigious awards at the Global Business Review Magazine Award program 2023.
XTrend Speed is owned and operated by Rynat Capital (Pty) Ltd. which is an authorised financial service provider with registration number 2004/005384/07 and regulated by the FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authority) under the FSP license number 23497.
XTrend Speed is a high-efficiency app-based trading platform available on both iOS and Android. This platform is developed by taking trader feedback into consideration and placing a high emphasis on fast problem solving customer service.
Since its establishment in 2020, 10 million users worldwide have endorsed XTrend Speed. XTrend Speed provides more than 260 instruments about Forex, commodity, index and stock. It features such functions as Watch Live that livestreams the market analysis, Starters School, News, Copy Trading. With the help of these, both novices and masters can find investment that works for them in XTrend Speed.
XTrend Speed celebrated its 7th anniversary with the world’s first zero-cost trading model, which lowers trading costs in all respects. The economic picture worldwide poses challenges, and XTrend Speed has met these challenges head-on by innovating and offering clients the option to choose a zero-spread or zero-commission trading model. It is the world’s first broker offering this zero-cost trading model, making it accessible to a broader range of investors.
Investors who wish to experience the zero-spread and zero-commission trading model ahead of schedule can unlock this privilege by keeping their equity at or above US$50,000. This privilege allows clients to execute zero-spread trades with zero commission. Client funds are separate from broker funds and are kept in segregated accounts, ensuring client funds’ security. XTrend Speed provides local and personal customer services to improve service quality and efficiency. It has established offices around the world and provides services in clients’ languages to improve their success rates.
XTrend Speed has revolutionized the trading industry with its advanced features and user-friendly platform. It has won numerous awards and endorsements from traders worldwide, reflecting its commitment to providing exceptional services. Its zero-cost trading model and partnership with ACF Fiorentina demonstrate its dedication to innovation and growth. With its continued efforts to improve customer experience, XTrend Speed is the go-to platform for traders looking to invest in a reliable and trustworthy trading platform.
About Global Review Magazine Awards:
The Global Review Magazine Awards is an endeavour of the UAE-based Global Business Review Magazine. It honor’s global industry talents for their huge achievements in terms of innovation, market leadership, customer satisfaction, and other parameters. The role of the Global Business Review Magazine, an online print magazine, is to inform its readers with information on banking, finance, business, trading, technology, healthcare, and other sectors.
