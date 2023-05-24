Wireless Infrastructure Market End-User Industry, Geography, Share, Trend, Analysis, and Forecast to 2031

Wireless Infrastructure Market1

The wireless infrastructure industry holds great potential in the near future to change the scenario of global dominance and cross-border conflicts.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wireless infrastructure industry holds great potential in the near future to change the scenario of global dominance and cross-border conflicts. Though improving wireless infrastructure countries and improving the communication networks in various sectors including defense, homeland security, and others. Nations are rapidly changing the policies regarding the deployment of wireless infrastructure systems for growing the growth of their countries. Such establishments will give notable wireless infrastructure industry growth .

For instance, in September 2019, member companies of 5G Automobile Association (5GAA), SAIC Motor, China Mobile, Huawei, and Shanghai International Automobile City announced world's first 5G smart transportation demonstration project from 2020. The four companies are expected to cooperate in 5G internet communication, smart driving, smart mobility, infrastructure support, and 5G-based smart driving and smart mobility service pilot projects. Furthermore, the market growth in Asia-Pacific is expected to be driven by growing number of connected in vehicle devices and development of communications and information technology infrastructure.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the global wireless infrastructure market negatively. The strict restrictions and lockdowns imposed by governments worldwide brought several challenges for the industry such as lowered production, non-availability of raw materials, logistics challenges, and others.

As the pandemic progressed, governments and public & private organizations started implementing innovative technologies to tackle the pandemic.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Wireless Infrastructure Market," The wireless infrastructure market was valued at $152.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $386.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2031.

In addition, the global wireless infrastructure market is highly regulated by investment offered by government bodies, research organizations, corporate conglomerates, and market players. The Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator Design Services Alliance, Capgemini, together with IFS and other IFS Accelerator ecosystem partners, strive to provide IFS customers with the full range of cutting-edge chip design, manufacturing, and semiconductor ecosystem services. The initiative will help strengthen next-generation manufacturing capacity in Europe to better support regional companies and increase the resilience of European semiconductor supply chains in line with the strategic goals of the European Chip Law.

By type, the market is categorized into satellite, 2G & 3G, 4G, and 5G. The 5G segment garnered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to lead the market within the forecast timeframe. The 5G network assists industrial facilities in increasing overall productivity and operational efficiency. As a result, the increasing demand for high bandwidth capacity in order to establish unified connectivity to millions of Industrial IoT (IIoT) devices is expected to drive market growth through 2030. With the advent of 5G technology, the transportation and logistics industries are undergoing significant change in order to create an autonomous ecosystem. The deployment of a 5G network will aid in the delivery of consistent data speeds for various transportation applications such as ships and ports, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and drone connectivity.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the 5G segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By platform, the commercial segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By infrastructure, the mobile core segment is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031).

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key market players in the wireless infrastructure market are Capgemini Engineering, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., ZTE Corporation, and others.

