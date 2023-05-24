Dentist in Ventura CA, Dr Rohan Toor opens new Dental Office
Dr. Rohan Toor DDS opens new Dental office in Ventura CA Taking over Dr. Satnick's office on Telegraph Rd, Ventura.VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentist in Ventura, CA opens the doors to his new Dental Office Rohan S. Toor, DDS. Dr. Toor takes over from Dr. David M. Satnick, DMD, who has been serving the community for over 30 years.
Dr. Toor is a highly experienced and skilled dentist providing dental services for many years. He offers many treatments, including checkups, teeth cleaning, crowns, veneers, and emergency dental services. Dr. Toor also specializes in cosmetic dentistry and uses advanced dental equipment to provide his patients with the highest quality dental care.
Dr. Toor received his undergraduate degree from the University of the Pacific accelerated dental program and graduated from the Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry at the same university, where he received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery. After practicing in the San Francisco Bay Area, Dr. Toor relocated to Ventura to pursue his dream of living in Southern California.
As a family dentist, Dr. Toor is committed to delivering the highest quality dental care using advanced dental equipment. Rohan S. Toor, DDS offers various services, including checkups, teeth cleaning, crowns, veneers, and emergency dental services such as bonding, root canals, crowns, and bridges.
Dr. Toor and his team create lifelong relationships with their patients and families, ensuring they receive treatments in a comfortable and relaxed environment. Dr. Toor is dedicated to ensuring his patients feel comfortable during their visits, consistently pursuing the latest technology, training, and techniques to receive excellent care.
Dr. Satnick is excited to pass the torch to Dr. Toor, saying, “I have no doubt that Dr. Toor will carry on the tradition of excellence in dental care that Rohan S. Toor, DDS has become known for. I wish him all the best in his new role.”
Rohan S. Toor, DDS invites patients to schedule an appointment by calling 805-639-3050 to experience why their patients think Rohan S. Toor, DDS is the best dentist in Ventura.
Contact:
Rohan S. Toor, DDS
6633 Telephone Rd #220, Ventura, CA 93003
805-639-3050
https://www.theventuradentist.com/
