Partnership Between Shed Solutions and ShedHub Expand Accessory Building Options of Lima, OH Locals

Shed Solutions of Lima, OH, a top dealer of Country Cabins sheds, joins with ShedHub.com, a digital platform making shed-buying easier for northwest OH locals.

LIMA, OHIO, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shed Solutions in Lima Ohio, a top retailer of accessory structures manufactured exclusively by Country Cabins, has teamed up with ShedHub.com , an online platform that links local shed dealers with nearby residents. Now, shoppers from northwestern Ohio can search through the vast inventory of Shed Solutions, as well as select add-ons for customization using the 3D configurator, through ShedHub’s digital gateway.

“We are excited to have Shed Solutions using our platform and see them benefit from our suite of online tools,” Jeff Huxmann, CEO and co-founder of ShedHub, says about the partnership.

Shed Solutions commits to providing top-quality accessory buildings that are fully customizable. Not only are their buildings functional and durable, they are also aesthetic, with options to add decorative elements like shutters and arches for that classy, high-end look. For hobbyists who need a workbench, extra storage from shelves, lofts, and pegboards, there are available workshop packages. To ensure reduced energy consumption, noise, and moisture buildup, insulation and vapor barriers can be installed. Shed Solutions offers affordable financing options through rent-to-own and provides free delivery services up to 50 miles from their dealership location at 210 E. Kiracofe Ave.

ShedHub provides convenience and ease for potential local buyers through their digital gateway that allows access from anywhere at any time of the day. Through their partnership with Shed Solutions in Lima, Ohio, local residents of northwestern Ohio are given a vast and excellent selection for their accessory structure needs.

Browse through ShedHub.com’s expansive selection and use the Advanced Shed Search to narrow down your options for the best choice of quality accessory buildings to fit even the most unique needs.

About Shed Solutions

Shed Solutions is a top dealer of Country Cabins accessory buildings in Lima, Ohio. Country Cabins is a leading manufacturer of classy, aesthetic, functional, and durable storage structures in the Midwest. They allow potential buyers the freedom to design their own accessory building from scratch or customize a pre-made structure through their 3D Design Studio, which allows users to visualize the placement of the building on their property while getting updated real-time on the price quotation. Shed Solutions stand behind their guarantee of top quality structures by offering a 5-year warranty on their Signature Series sheds and a 3-year warranty on their Compass Series sheds. They provide free delivery service up to 50 miles from the dealership location, and guarantee installation even in the tightest spots by using a shed mule.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is the leading online platform for interested buyers of accessory buildings to enjoy a hassle-free, convenient transaction with the nearest storage solutions dealers. Local buyers can search through thousands of options and filter to the structure that best fit their needs through the Advanced Shed Search feature, ensuring a smooth purchasing process from the comfort of their own homes.