Scientology Church Honors Mothers With an Entire City Block of Fun

Creating Mother’s Day cards at the arts and crafts booth

Plenty of fun for the kids so moms had the chance to enjoy the booths designed just for them

Mom and son enjoy themselves competing in the donut-eating contest.

Chilling out at the pampering station

Pampering Los Angeles moms on their day at the Church of Scientology

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother’s Day was a perfect time for L.A. moms to relax, kick back and be pampered at a celebration designed especially for them by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

L. Ron Hubbard Way was filled with craft stations where kids created flower crowns, bouquets and Mother’s Day cards. The “mommy and me” photo booth was filled all afternoon. And many more activities engaged the kids so mothers could spend some quality time trying out products at artisanal booths and chilling out at the Mother’s Day pampering stations all along the red brick street.

The theme of the celebration was “Honor and Help Your Parents,” precept 5 of The Way to Happiness by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. The Way to Happiness is a common-sense nonreligious moral code with 21 precepts to guide people to make better choices in their lives.

Hundreds of families spent the afternoon on L. Ron Hubbard Way enjoying the activities and spending time together.

“We love to provide family-friendly activities for the community,” said Susanna Kaneer, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles, who invites all to save the date for the Church’s Memorial Day Celebration Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

An episode of Inside Scientology featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the network in 2018. The network is available at DIRECTV channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

