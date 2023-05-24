Scientology Church Honors Mothers With an Entire City Block of Fun

Making Mother’s Day special for Los Angeles families Creating Mother’s Day cards at the arts and crafts booth Plenty of fun for the kids so moms had the chance to enjoy the booths designed just for them Mom and son enjoy themselves competing in the donut-eating contest. Chilling out at the pampering station

Pampering Los Angeles moms on their day at the Church of Scientology

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother’s Day was a perfect time for L.A. moms to relax, kick back and be pampered at a celebration designed especially for them by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

L. Ron Hubbard Way was filled with craft stations where kids created flower crowns, bouquets and Mother’s Day cards. The “mommy and me” photo booth was filled all afternoon. And many more activities engaged the kids so mothers could spend some quality time trying out products at artisanal booths and chilling out at the Mother’s Day pampering stations all along the red brick street.

The theme of the celebration was “Honor and Help Your Parents,” precept 5 of The Way to Happiness by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. The Way to Happiness is a common-sense nonreligious moral code with 21 precepts to guide people to make better choices in their lives.

Hundreds of families spent the afternoon on L. Ron Hubbard Way enjoying the activities and spending time together.

“We love to provide family-friendly activities for the community,” said Susanna Kaneer, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles, who invites all to save the date for the Church’s Memorial Day Celebration Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

