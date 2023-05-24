Author Alexandra McGroarty Unveils "So Now What? Harnessing Grief After Life's Major Losses"

McGroaty’s second book explores the stages of grief from a real-life perspective, empowering readers to forge their own paths forward.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexandra McGroarty, a local author, is proud to present her second book, "So Now What? Harnessing Grief After Life's Major Losses," a heartfelt exploration of personal grief following the unexpected loss of her husband in 2021. Written in a relatable and compassionate style, McGroarty shares her own experiences, acknowledging that grief is a unique and deeply personal process that defies expectations.

In her search for guidance, McGroarty discovered a lack of resources that resonated with her specific circumstances as a new single mother and business owner. Motivated to offer support to others facing similar challenges, "So Now What?" delves into the stages of grief from a real-life perspective, empowering readers to forge their own paths forward.

"Grief after any loss is a profoundly personal journey. Within hours, my life went from blissful partnership to devastating widowhood," shares Alexandra McGroarty. "While grief never truly ends, I've found ways to maintain a meaningful connection with my late husband, honoring his memory and our life together. I wrote this book to assist those struggling to move forward, helping them discover strength and understanding along their unique paths."

McGroarty adopts a positive approach to grief, encouraging readers to release guilt and relinquish societal expectations. She explores various strategies for comprehending and navigating grief, including therapy, engaging with mediums, and creating personal rituals to honor and cherish the departed. Importantly, she emphasizes that there is no one-size-fits-all solution, and readers are encouraged to embark on their individual journeys.

Concluding with a reflection on the unexpected gifts that can arise from personal tragedy, "So Now What?" provides a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness. Published by Atmosphere Press, the book is readily available through the publisher's website, as well as popular online retailers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About Alexandra McGroarty

Alexandra McGroarty is the co-founder of McGroarty & Co. Consulting, a business she established alongside her late husband in 2021. Following her husband's untimely passing, she swiftly assumed full responsibility for the company, serving as the lead Human Resources consultant. Holding certifications as a Diversity Professional and a Professional Coach, she recently obtained a graduate certificate in sustainability from Cornell University. Residing in New Jersey with her two children, Lucas and Ava, as well as their two dogs, Sugar and Fiona, and a spirited feline named Scrambles, Alexandra finds solace in family time, travel, and volunteering in the Greater Philadelphia area.