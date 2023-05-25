MCI Diagnostic Laboratories Thanks the City of Dallas: A Partnership Fulfilled

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MCI Diagnostic Center thanks the City of Dallas and the Department of Aviation for a wonderful partnership that saved the lives of many.

“The City of Dallas launched the initiative to do what it takes to protect the residents. MCI is both publicly and privately grateful that the city of Dallas presented them with the opportunity to perform COVID-19 testing for them,” said CEO Dr. Colleen J Payne- Nabors

MCI Diagnostic Center, the nation’s largest Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Laboratory, partnered with the City of Dallas in 2021 to aid with crisis management of the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Dallas and the Department of Aviation partnered with MCI Diagnostic Center to bridge the gap that 1.2 million Dallas residents faced. The availability, reliability, and high-quality COVID-19 testing resources were needed.

The partnership was created to provide mobile in-home testing to individuals, families, businesses, and companies who could not access COVID-19 resources easily. Sharing a goal of keeping the City of Dallas and its residents safe, the partnership grew. MCI redefined laboratory science and opened their on-site location at Dallas Love Field which allowed travelers to get tested before boarding their flight. The Department of Aviation wanted to protect travelers at the Dallas Love Field Airport where 180 flights take off per day, of which 98% required a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination.

Initially, MCI Diagnostic Center owned and operated the first-ever contactless COVID-19 drive-through testing facility. Which on average saw up to one thousand tests per day. Local homeless shelters, schools, and other organizations within the city of Dallas entrusted MCI Diagnostics with their testing.

“The thoughtfulness and caring nature the City of Dallas showed to their city were amplified in a season of uncertainty and fear. MCI Diagnostic Center is beyond proud and grateful to be a part of a partnership that was deeply rooted in love, care, and compassion,” says CEO Dr. Collen J Payne-Nabors.

Lives were lost and a people forever changed MCI is proud to have partnered with the City of Dallas, the Department of Aviation, and its residents.

ABOUT MCI DIAGNOSTIC CENTER

MCI Diagnostic Center is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Women-Owned business, SBA HUBZone certified and accredited by CLIA, CAP, COLA, and FDA. MCI provides full-service laboratory testing currently in all 50 states, including Puerto Rico.