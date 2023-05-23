Washington DC Limo Service ING Chauffeured Transportation Announces Upgraded Luxury Amenities

/EIN News/ -- Washington, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, District of Columbia -

Premier Washington limo company ING Chauffeured Transportation has announced that it will be introducing luxury amenities, such as built-in bars and entertainment systems, in its fleet of limousines. For reservations, book here.

Serving Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia, ING Chauffeured Transportation is loved by its clients in the tri-state area for offering safe and reliable transportation services at reasonable prices. Ideal for both individuals and groups, the company offers customers a range of vehicles to choose from including luxury sedans, town cars, various SUVs, limousines, shuttles and vans, minibuses, and coach buses.

“With these additional amenities, we want to give our clients an even more luxurious experience when they rent our limousines,” says the spokesperson for ING Chauffeured Transportation. “They are already the best you can get and, now, they are going to be upgraded further with all the amenities that you can wish for in a premium limousine rental. So, if you are planning on visiting or have big plans with friends or family for a special occasion, think of ING and come enjoy the refined experience that we have so lovingly curated for you. Check us on Eventective for further details.”

Apart from the Washington Metropolitan and tri-state areas, ING Chauffeured Transportation’s premium services are also available worldwide in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, London, Paris, Belgrade, Los Angeles, and Miami. The company’s full range of transportation services includes airport transfers, corporate, by-the-hour, weddings, proms, city tours, wine tours, sightseeing, night outs, point-to-point, bachelor(ette), long distance, concerts, bus charters/rentals, meetings and events, schools/colleges, shuttle services, sporting events, and more.

Over the years, ING Chauffeured Transportation has earned a reputation for excellence, something that is clearly reflected in the admirable overall rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 on its Google Business Profile from over 130 reviews. Clients repeatedly praise the Washington limousine services company for its fleet of well-maintained vehicles, professional chauffeurs, and helpful customer service.

A recent review says, “My wife and I have been using ING car service for about 5 years and have always been impressed with the service! The drivers always arrive on time and are by far the best in the area. They are professional, accommodating and make sure we arrive on time to our destination. We have tried other car services and ING is absolutely the BEST!”

Another reviewer notes the company’s flexible and accommodating services by saying, “I hired ING LIMO to drive my mom back to DCA Airport. Super easy to book. Instant confirmation and a really good rate vs what I used to pay with other local companies. I had to change the pickup time and they responded to my email within minutes. The driver arrived early and was very courteous and professional. He got Mom to the airport ahead of schedule. Will definitely use them again!”

When asked about the reason behind the company’s success, the spokesperson says, “We take great care to thoroughly maintain our fleet of vehicles. They are regularly inspected to ensure they don’t break down on the day of your important event. We also meticulously detail and wash them constantly to keep you comfortable and assure you of a head-turning entrance when you arrive. Our experienced and background-checked chauffeurs always stick to the schedule eliminating the possibility of any delays to your itinerary. Finally, if you have any concerns, our friendly customer support team is always available to address them. To find out more about what ING Chauffeured Transportation has to offer, download our app.”

The ING Chauffeured Transportation mobile app allows customers to view trip prices, book and pay for rides with just a few taps, receive live notifications about their driver's status, track the driver on a map and call them directly from the app, manage account preferences such as pickup and return location, payment methods, and vehicle preferences, and view and manage upcoming bookings.

Readers in the tri-state area can get in touch with ING Chauffeured Transportation at (301) 545-0000 or info@inglimo.com for inquiries.

