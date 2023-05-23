Gov. Kemp: Automotive Supplier Hanon Systems to Create 160 New Jobs in Bulloch County

GEORGIA, May 23 - Tel Aviv, Israel – While on an economic development trip to Israel, Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Hanon Systems, a global provider of automotive thermal and energy management solutions, will create 160 new jobs and invest more than $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Bulloch County.

“Georgia’s automotive and e-mobility industries continue to grow as we proudly welcome Hanon Systems to Georgia,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As our state furthers its position as the EV capital of America, new jobs and opportunities like these are coming to hardworking Georgians all over the state and will continue to do so.”

“We are pleased to be contributing to the local economy of Bulloch County through job creation, and thank the State of Georgia and the cooperation between its agencies that has guided us throughout this project,” said Min Sung, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanon Systems. “Today’s announcement aligns with our strategy to support the industry shift toward electrification while growing our North America footprint.”

Hanon Systems will build a new facility at Gateway Regional Industrial Park in Bulloch County to assemble automotive thermal solutions. Operations are expected to begin in May 2024.

“Statesboro-Bulloch County is honored by Hanon Systems’ decision to locate its new facility here,” said Billy Allen, Chair of the Development Authority of Bulloch County. “We are excited to welcome another automotive supplier to our community, particularly one that will be working closely with the Hyundai Metaplant and the electric vehicle industry. This decision is another example of the resources offered by our community and region to help companies succeed.”

“This announcement from Hanon Systems further solidifies Georgia’s position as a growing hub for auto manufacturing,” said Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) Executive Director Griff Lynch. “At GPA, we are proud to support the operations of Hyundai Motor Group and its suppliers as they deliver jobs and opportunity for Georgia residents.”

Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Development Authority of Bulloch County, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

“In Georgia, suppliers like Hanon Systems are able to successfully support larger industry ecosystems, thanks to partnership-driven solutions ranging from workforce training to logistics systems efficiencies,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Bulloch County, as part of the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, has been a part of this growing success story from the beginning. It’s rewarding to see how Georgia’s history of partnership continues to create opportunity for current and future generations.”

Building on the assets that make the automotive industry successful, Georgia is positioned as a hub for the electric mobility industry. Since 2020, over 40 EV-related projects have announced more than $22.7 billion in investment and 28,400 jobs in Georgia. On October 25, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America officially broke ground in neighboring Bryan County on its first fully dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facility.

About Hanon Systems

Formed in 1986, the company known as Hanon Systems has grown into a leading supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions for electrified and conventional vehicles. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating ventilation and air conditioning; powertrain cooling; compressor; fluid transport; and electronics and fluid pressure. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.