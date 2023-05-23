AFGHANISTAN, May 23 - Position: Middle East Security Program Researcher



Andie Parry is a Researcher with ISW's Middle East Security Program. Andie is a recent graduate from Pitzer College where she specialized in Middle East Studies and International Politics. Andie began as an intern in 2023 on the Axis of Resistance portfolio. Prior to her involvement with ISW, she worked with the US Department of State on understanding the China-Middle East nexus and on improving women's involvement in security policy.