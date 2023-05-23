AFGHANISTAN, May 23 - Position: Middle East Security Studies Program Researcher

Ashka Jhaveri is a Researcher with ISW’s Middle East Security Studies Program. Ashka is a recent graduate of Bates College where she received a B.A. in Politics with a concentration in Security, Conflict, and Cooperation. She interned during the Fall and Spring ‘22 semesters on the Iranian Axis of Resistance portfolio. Her research interests focus on irregular warfare, state-building, and proxy networks in the Middle East.