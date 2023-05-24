Adventure Book Opens Children’s Imaginations
Join Molly and Pete’s Captivating Nature Adventure in “The Magic Stones”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nowadays, children should be engaged in literature. As digital innovation continues, more kids are now drawn to their cellphones and gadgets, that they even forget how lovely and fun it is to go around and explore nature!
A beautiful adventure book entitled “The Magic Stones” is sure to capture children’s attention and will surely open their imaginations! The book is packed with well-drawn illustrations, colorful drawings, engaging characters, and amazing life lessons for kids.
Written by Author Randi McKinnon, also known as Grandma Nor in the book, the book hopes to bring children to the adventures of Molly and Pete, the main characters, who are in search of a cave their fathers had often spoken of, but had not been able to find. Because of their growing interest in the cave, they find the cave on their way to a second cave, in which they see a very dark pond and large flowers all around that seem to glitter. Within the flowers, they both discover tiny fairies sleeping.
The book opens children’s imaginations as it follows the story.
Mckinnon has always been interested in children’s literature. “Most of my stories are fiction as I embellish on stories told to me as a child,” Mckinnon states. “I had no playmates and made up my own games. Trolls, fairies, and the like were believed to be real, according to our grandparents. So remembering these, I have a lot to write about,” she continues.
McKinnon came to the US from Norway in 1959 and settled in Oregon. After working in the Food and Hospitality Service for 40 years, she retired. She always thought that retirement was boring, so she knew she needed something new to hold her interest.
“Because of that, I decided to take a correspondence course in the writing of children's books through The Institute of Children's Literature,” McKinnon discloses.
The question is, will Molly and Pete ever find the cave? Find out the answers in “The Magic Stones," now available on Amazon and other digital platforms worldwide.
Other