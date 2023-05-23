FW: Interstate 89 Closure at mm 14.6 northbound
Interstate 89 northbound at mile marker 14.6 is now open.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Both northbound lanes of Interstate 89 northbound at mile marker 14.6 is closed at this time due to a vehicle fire.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
