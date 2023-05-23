iDEA Adopts Online Gaming and Sports Betting Responsible Advertising Code

Code Protects Consumers and Supports Legal Online Sports Betting and iGaming Providers

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDEA Growth (iDevelopment and Economic Association), the leading nonprofit trade association representing online gaming and sports betting business growth in the U.S., announced today the adoption of a new Online Gaming and Sports Betting Responsible Advertising Code.

Online sports betting and iGaming advertising plays a vital role in the industry’s legalization and regulation. Responsible advertising supports competition, multiplies consumer choices and promotes responsible gaming initiatives, like iDEA’s Responsible Gaming Pillars.

“Responsible advertising minimizes risks to online sports betting and iGaming consumers by ensuring that advertisements do not target or appeal to vulnerable groups, including minors and people who struggle with addiction,” said iDEA Executive Board Member Jim Ryan, CEO of Boyd Interactive. “By adopting the Responsible Advertising Code, our members are showing their commitment to promoting safe and responsible gambling practices, encouraging moderation and providing information about problem gambling helplines and resources.”

iDEA represents all sectors of the rapidly growing industry of online gaming and sports betting entertainment, including operations, development, technology, payment processing, marketing and law. Each of our members commit to the Responsible Advertising Code’s principles:

Complying with Legal Requirements Relating to Sports Wagering and Online Gaming Advertising Promoting Sports Betting and Online Gaming Only to Those Over the Age of 21 (unless state law is 18 years and older) Limiting College and University Advertising Promoting Responsible Gaming Implementing and Monitoring Code Compliance

“The legal online sports betting and iGaming industry is subject to strict regulations and licensing requirements. Responsible advertising is often a mandatory requirement imposed by regulatory bodies,” said iDEA Executive Board Member and Light & Wonder Global Head of Government Affairs & Legislative Counsel Howard Glaser. “iDEA and its members are demonstrating that they are wholly committed to responsible advertising because we embrace both ethical practices and our customers’ well-being.”

The Responsible Advertising Code was developed by iDEA’s Responsible Advertising Committee. The group will review the Code each year and recommend updates as needed. In addition, iDEA members will train industry employees involved in advertising on the Code and will offer a mechanism for complaints against iDEA members that appear noncompliant.

We invite you to review the full Online Gaming and Sports Betting Responsible Advertising Code on the iDEA website.

About iDEA Growth

iDEA Growth (iDevelopment and Economic Association) is a 501(c)(6) association that seeks to grow jobs and expand the online interactive gaming business in the United States through advocacy and education. We represent all sectors involved in the growing industry of internet gaming and entertainment, including operations, development, technology, marketing, payment processing, and law.

