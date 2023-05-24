Agenda CEO Announces Charity Giveback for Month of June to Send Kids to Summer Camp
Houston Streetwear Entrepreneur Overcomes Adversity and Continues to Give Back
I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my birthday than by doing something that will have a positive impact on kids. ”HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Haggerty, owner of Agenda Houston, the city's premiere destination for collectable sneakers and designer streetwear, built his business around overcoming adversity, working for change, and paying it forward.
— Ken Haggerty, founder and CEO of Agenda Houston
In June, Haggerty will be celebrating his birthday, but instead of a party he wants to send local kids to summer camps. For the entire month of June, the CEO will be donating a portion of everything sold at his Agenda Houston stores toward paying for Houston Area kids to attend a camp this summer!
“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my birthday than by doing something that will have a positive impact on kids,” said Haggerty, founder and CEO of Agenda Houston. “Camps do so much for kids, in every area of life, but it’s not something every parent can afford. I want to make that wish a reality for families this summer and I know it’s a special gift our community will whole-heartedly support.”
Haggerty has two Agenda Houston locations; one on the third floor of Houston’s Galleria Mall and a new flagship store at The Shops at Arrive Upper Kirby, (3300 Kirby Drive, Unit 4A, in Houston). Every item purchased at either store June 1-30, 2023, will help send a child to summer camp!
Haggerty will sponsor as many kids as possible through the giveback and will be accepting nominations of local kids who want to attend a camp this summer throughout the month of June. To nominate a child for summer camp, email Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com with the child’s name, age, interests, and a little bit about the child/family and how the camp would make a difference for them.
Haggerty, named one of Houston's 31 most fascinating and viral celebrities of 2022 by the Houston Chronicle, built his Agenda brand from humble beginnings. The Baytown, Texas native only owned two pairs of shoes in high school despite a life-long love affair with sneakers that started as a kid. At age 16, he got a job at Footlocker and started collecting and reselling the industry’s hottest sneakers, with hopes of one day working for Nike. He spent 10 years working at BASF, while selling streetwear to friends out of his house as a side hustle, before launching his first retail clothing store in 2016.
In 2018, he leased a space at Houston’s Galleria Mall and started to build his Agenda brand from the ground up. Haggerty’s styling expertise and ability to build relationships with the movers and shakers of the hip-hop, sneaker, and streetwear communities earned Agenda a reputation as a stand-out brand, drawing celebrity clients like Stunna 4 Vegas, Sauce Walka, Don Toliver, and others, to his Galleria store for the latest fashions and personal service.
Despite the store’s growing success, Haggerty received notice in 2022 from Galleria Mall owners that his Agenda Houston store was being relocated inside the mall under a new lease and was no longer allowed to sell shoes at the store due to an exclusive agreement between Mall owners and a new sneaker retailer.
Instead of packing up, Haggerty doubled down, relocating an apparel-only store in the mall and opening an upscale 3,870-square-foot flagship store in Upper Kirby. Today, his trailblazing Agenda Houston brand has become the go-to destination for the city's most sought-after shoe collabs, retro sneaker finds (with over 6,000 pairs at the new Kirby location), and an extensive inventory of denim wear, hoodies, outerwear, shirts, backpacks, hats and accessories from today’s most influential designers and emerging streetwear stylists!
Throughout the CEO’s challenging journey, giving back to the community has been a priority. Last year, in the midst of launching his flagship store and the holiday shopping season, Haggerty returned to his hometown of Baytown to surprise families at the BAHS Shelter with gifts for each child and adult from their Christmas wish lists and a huge donation that continues today - to stock the shelter’s essential needs supply shelves with everything from personal care items to cleaning products for the entire year of 2023!
His June summer camp giveback is right in step with the Agenda Houston CEO’s personal agenda to remember his roots, pay it forward, and create positive change in the community.
