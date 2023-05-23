Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,088 in the last 365 days.

High Arctic Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) "High Arctic" or the "Corporation” announces today that Lance Mierendorf, High Arctic’s Chief Financial Officer, has tendered his resignation and plans to step down effective August 17, 2023. Mr. Mierendorf has been with High Arctic for the past two years and, in addition to solidifying financial reporting, has been instrumental in strategic transactions undertaken by the Corporation during his tenure. The timing of Lance’s departure corresponds with the release of second quarter 2023 earnings and substantial progress towards the recently announced intention to reorganize the Corporation and effect a return of capital to shareholders subject to a Special Meeting of Shareholders by the end of September, 2023. Considering these developments, a recruitment process will be initiated to appoint a successor.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is an energy services provider. High Arctic is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material handling and drilling support equipment. In western Canada, High Arctic provides nitrogen services and pressure control equipment on a rental basis to exploration and production companies.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Maguire
Chief Executive Officer
1.587.318.3826
1.800.668.7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
Suite 2350, 330–5th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4
website: www.haes.ca
Email: info@haes.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

High Arctic Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more