DoubleDown Interactive To Donate $10,000 To The ASPCA®

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) (“ DoubleDown ” or the “ Company ”), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms, announced today a $10,000 donation to the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) in support of its mission to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States.



DoubleDown Casino, which is played daily by millions of fans worldwide on both desktop and mobile devices, will invite players to engage with and show support for the charitable donation by taking part in a play-to-enter giveaway on June 3, 2023. This event, Paws for the Cause, offers players the chance to express their enthusiasm for helping the ASPCA and to learn more about the organization’s work to help vulnerable and victimized animals.

“Charitable outreach is a proud commitment for our company and an expression of our values,” said In Keuk Kim, CEO of DoubleDown. “We know our fans feel strongly about animal welfare as well. It is our honor to make this donation to the ASPCA.”

“We are thankful for DoubleDown’s continued support of our efforts to rescue and care for animals,” said Matthew Carroll, Senior Manager, ASPCA Cause Partnerships & Events. “Their donation will go a long way in helping animals in need across the country, and we appreciate DoubleDown and their players’ commitments to the welfare and safety of animals.”

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive, Co. Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. Our flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.

