Study: PVDF Slings Lays Flat While Polypropylene “Seem to Lose Their Structural Integrity”

This was a small study but again points to the increased stability, less inflammatory effect of PVDF when compared with Polypropylene.

Polypropylene mid-urethral slings that cause serious injuries will be litigated for decades to come.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Laila Najjari at the University Hospital Aachen, Germany wrote, “There was no difference established between the slings in the improvement of continence. It is described that polypropylene causes an intense inflammation, whereas PVDF seems to be a the synthetic material with the best biocompatibility, minimal foreign body reaction, and optimal ingrowth…polypropylene slings seem to lose their structural integrity by curling-up.” (BioMed Research International. Volume 2014, Arcile ID 181035)

Dr. Greg Vigna, mid-urethral sling attorney, “The polypropylene mid-urethral sling experiement has played out and any objective person would conclude that it is an ongoing disaster that has caused 7.9% of women to undergo another surgery to remove or cut the mesh for complications caused by it and 17.9% of women will undergo a surgical treatment for failed treatment of stress urinary incontinence at 15-years. To date the FDA does not support the safety of these polypropylene mid-urethral slings past one year. PVDF works at least as well as polypropylene at one year and has less pain, less revisions, and less erosions as compared with polypropylene when tested head-to-head.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) is a biomaterial used nearly everywhere else in the world but is not in the United States. PVDF is more expensive than polypropylene but is available in countries without the resources as the Unitied States. PVDF doesn’t shrink, causes less soft tissue inflammation than polypropylene, and now we know polypropylene curls while PVDF lays flat. There is no real downside with using PVDF when compared to polypropylene except cost. In otherwords, profits are more important than safety in the United States.”

Vigna Law Group is investigating the Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings include:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain

3) Inability to wear tight pants

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.



To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT complications including obturator and pudendal neuralgia and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia click the following link: https://vignalawgroup.com/ebooks/pelvic-mesh-pain/#page=59

Read our FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain.

For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal or visit https://tvm.lifecare123.com/.

Click here for information regarding sling related complications.