Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Gives Back for Memorial Day

World’s largest barbecue concept will donate to Carry The Load for Memorial Day

On Monday, May 29th, the Texas-style barbecue brand is honoring the sacrifices made by fallen military service members by partnering with veteran founded, nonprofit organization, Carry The Load. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, along with The Dickey Foundation will be donating a percentage of the proceeds of every Big Yellow Cup sold on Memorial Day to Carry The Load.

Carry The Load’s mission is rooted in raising awareness for the true meaning of Memorial Day and honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom.

"At Dickey’s, we want to properly pay respect to Memorial Day and giving to Carry The Load is a small way for us to honor fallen military service members and support their families and loved ones,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We also want to provide our guests affordable ways to gather with family and friends as they reflect and honor Memorial Day.”

Dickey’s will be offering $5 off Family Packs, featuring the full lineup of delicious offerings including slow-smoked brisket, pulled pork, pit-smoked chicken, spicy cheddar kielbasa sausage, pit-smoked chicken wings, fall-off-the-bone ribs, as well as their new limited time offer the savory Mac & Cheese Sausage. Pack options include:

Picnic Pack (starting at $35.90) – one choice of meats, two large sides and four slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight. Family Pack (starting at $61.60) – two choices of meats, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six. XL Pack (starting at $84) – three choices of meats, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight. BYB Wings & Ribs Party Pack (starting at $134.40) - A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing. BYB Original Party Pack (starting at $140) – Enjoy two lbs. of pulled pork, 2 lbs. of chopped brisket, large coleslaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, rolls, relish and sauce. Feeds 10-12.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides. Dickey's Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

