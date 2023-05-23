SB 0349 of 2023
MICHIGAN, May 23 - Mental health: other; definition of conversion therapy; provide for. Amends sec. 100a of 1974 PA 258 (MCL 330.1100a). TIE BAR WITH: SB 0348'23
Last Action: 5/23/2023 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON HEALTH POLICY
