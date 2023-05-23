Submit Release
From Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea

AZERBAIJAN, May 23 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Our two countries have built strong ties of cooperation and partnership over the years. I hope to further develop the relationship between our two countries and strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two peoples.

Please accept my best wishes for Your Excellency`s good health and happiness, and for the lasting prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Yoon Suk Yeol

President of the Republic of Korea

 

