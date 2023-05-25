Multifamily Rent Growth Returns to Pre-Pandemic Averages

Logo for MyEListing.com, nationwide, free-to-use commercial real estate listings and data platform that serves commercial real estate professionals and others from every corner of the industry.

Logo for MyEListing.com, a nationwide, free-to-use commercial real estate listings and data platform.

AUSTIN , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEListing.com, a commercial real estate data and listings platform, recently published a report illustrating recent slowdowns in multifamily rent growth, where they took place, and why the slowdowns occured. The data highlights where multifamily rent growth increased, as well.

As a consequence of falling consumer confidence, seasonal shifts in rent, and rising multifamily vacancies, multifamily rent growth has fallen back to pre-pandemic averages on a national scale.

“Landlords and tenants are reorienting themselves in this current high interest rate market, effectively slowing down rent growth,” says the report. “This period of price discovery is affected by higher interest rates increasing cap rates and putting downward pressure on real estate valuations.”

According to the study, the cities that saw the greatest declines in multifamily rent growth between 2019 and 2023 include:

1. San Francisco, with 2.0% growth;
2. New York City, with 8.5% growth;
3. San Jose, with 12.0% growth; and
4. Oakland, with 15.5% growth.

These slowdowns can be attributed to “lengthier development and lower job growth,” according to the report’s data.

On the contrary and despite national averages cooling, the cities that saw the greatest increases in multifamily rent growth between the same period include:

1. Tampa-St. Petersburg, with 57% growth;
2. Fort Lauderdale, with 54.4% growth;
3. Jacksonville, with 52.9% growth; and
4. Tucson, with 49.8% growth.

“A significant portion of high rental growth is concentrated in Sun Belt states, such as Florida, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina,” according to the study. “These areas are seeing exceptional growth thanks to a combination of high migration, low costs, and favorable weather.”

You can find the full report here: https://myelisting.com/commercial-real-estate-news/1529/multifamily-rent-growth-sinks-below-pre-pandemic-averages/

MyEListing.com is a national commercial real estate marketplace and data platform connecting real estate professionals and others from all corners of the industry. Users can sign up for free and access accurate local market intelligence, comp software, and more. The platform also supports other players in the industry, including NAI Global, Colliers, and Cushman & Wakefield.

Nate Barber
MyEListing.com
Nate@myelistingnews.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Multifamily Rent Growth Returns to Pre-Pandemic Averages

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Nate Barber
MyEListing.com Nate@myelistingnews.com
Company/Organization
MyEListing.com
1400 Grand Falls Drive
Cedar Park, Texas, 78613
United States
+1 818-642-1309
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Multifamily Rent Growth Returns to Pre-Pandemic Averages
New Case Study Finds More Hope in Hospitality Conversions for Distressed Office Properties
New York & North Dakota Among States With the Worst Public Housing
View All Stories From This Author