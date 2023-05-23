Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $2.15 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on June 30, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.



Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.