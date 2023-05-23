NVIDIA Collaborates With Microsoft to Accelerate Enterprise-Ready Generative AI

NVIDIA AI Enterprise Integration With Azure Machine Learning Provides End-to-End Cloud Platform for Developers to Build, Deploy and Manage AI Applications for Large Language Models

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microsoft Build -- NVIDIA today announced that it is integrating its NVIDIA AI Enterprise software into Microsoft’s Azure Machine Learning to help enterprises accelerate their AI initiatives.



The integration will create a secure, enterprise-ready platform that enables Azure customers worldwide to quickly build, deploy and manage customized applications using the more than 100 NVIDIA AI frameworks and tools that come fully supported in NVIDIA AI Enterprise, the software layer of NVIDIA’s AI platform.

“With the coming wave of generative AI applications, enterprises are seeking secure accelerated tools and services that drive innovation,” said Manuvir Das, vice president of enterprise computing at NVIDIA. “The combination of NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and Azure Machine Learning will help enterprises speed up their AI initiatives with a straight, efficient path from development to production.”

NVIDIA AI Enterprise on Azure Machine Learning will also provide access to the highest-performance NVIDIA accelerated computing resources to speed the training and inference of AI models.

“Microsoft Azure Machine Learning users come to the platform expecting the highest performing, most secure development platform available,” said John Montgomery, corporate vice president of AI platform at Microsoft. “Our integration with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software allows us to meet that expectation, enabling enterprises and developers to easily access everything they need to train and deploy custom, secure large language models.”

With Azure Machine Learning, developers can easily scale applications, from tests to massive deployments, while using Azure Machine Learning data encryption, access control and compliance certifications to meet security and compliance with their organizational policies requirements. NVIDIA AI Enterprise complements Azure Machine Learning with secure, production-ready AI capabilities and includes access to NVIDIA experts and support.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise includes over 100 frameworks, pretrained models and development tools, such as NVIDIA RAPIDS ™ for accelerating data science workloads. NVIDIA Metropolis accelerates vision AI model development, and NVIDIA Triton Inference Server ™ supports enterprises in standardizing model deployment and execution.

Availability

The NVIDIA AI Enterprise integration with Azure Machine Learning is available in a limited technical preview in the NVIDIA community registry.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise is also available on Azure Marketplace , providing businesses worldwide with expanded options for fully secure and supported AI development and deployment.

Additionally, the NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud ™ platform-as-a-service is now available on Microsoft Azure as a private offer for enterprises. Omniverse Cloud provides developers and enterprises with a full-stack cloud environment to design, develop, deploy and manage industrial metaverse applications at scale.

