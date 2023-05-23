Human Identification Market Predicted to Surpass USD $3.22 Billion by 2030

The global human identification market is estimated to reach $3,224.89 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Human Identification Market by Product (Instruments, Assay Kits & Reagents, and Software), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis, and Others), Application (Forensic Applications, Paternity Identification, and Others), and End User (Forensic Laboratories and Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030." According to the report, the global Human identification market generated $1.34 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $3.22 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Human identification is defined as the study of biometrics and data processing to analyze samples for research purposes. This method is used by investigators for criminal identification and global analysis of human behavior. Human identification system contains human characteristics such as face, fingers, lips, palm, iris and tongue for DNA analysis. Capillary electrophoresis (CE) and mass spectrometry (MPS) are the most commonly used methods for human identification in the paternity and research laboratories.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Hamilton Company

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

SecuriGene Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Verogen, Inc

AutoGen, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Carolina Biological Supply Company

GENETEK BIOPHARMA GmbH

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of human identification market research to identify potential human identification market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global human identification market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

The growth of the human identification market is said to be due to factors such as technological advancements in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, an increase in the number of criminals and human trafficking, an increase in funding from the private and public sector for projects. research analysis and increased demand. advanced research methods. The human identification market is attracting interest from the medical technology industry, with the rise of polymerase reactions, next-generation techniques, capillary electrophoresis and DNA testing. This leads to increased adoption of advanced technology by researchers to save time and money for DNA analysis.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Based on region, North America has the largest share in 2020, contributing more than one-third of the global human identification market, and will maintain its position during the forecast period. This is due to the development of technology in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, the presence of major players, the increase in funding from the government and private organizations, and advances in technology for research science. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the number of criminals, the increase in forensic technology, the increase in demand for DNA testing and the increase in the number of research centres.

The human identification market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global human identification market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

