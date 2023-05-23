Carper, Capito, Colleagues Introduce National Public Works Week Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, along with Senators John Boozman (R-Ark.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Pete Ricketts (R-Nebr.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) celebrated introduction of S. Res. 223, a bipartisan resolution designating the week of May 21 through May 27, 2023 as “National Public Works Week.” The resolution encourages the public to recognize and celebrate the important contributions that public works officials make every day to improve public infrastructure in the United States.

“From our roads and highways to our drinking water and wastewater systems, our public infrastructure plays a critical role in our daily lives,” said Senator Carper. “National Public Works Week is an opportunity to celebrate the hardworking men and women who keep our country running. On the EPW Committee, we are proud to recognize our public works personnel, and we are committed to working together on a bipartisan basis to invest in the safety and wellbeing of our nation’s public works.”

“Whether it’s building out the nation’s infrastructure, improving roads and bridges in our communities, or responding to natural disasters, professionals in the public works sector keep America moving on a daily basis,” said Senator Capito. “During National Public Works week, I’m proud to join Chairman Carper and a bipartisan group of our colleagues in recognizing their contributions. Importantly, at the EPW Committee, we’ll continue working together to deliver solutions that support the men and women across our country in the public works field.”

“Public works professionals enhance the quality of life in Arkansas communities,” said Senator Boozman. “I’m proud to join my colleagues in recognizing the role they play in supporting infrastructure and the delivery of critical resources we rely on daily.”

“National Public Works Week takes on new meaning this year because of our active implementation the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. We are delivering transformative change to our critical infrastructure in Maryland and nationwide,” said Senator Cardin. “As we make these historic investments to our infrastructure, we must also renew our commitment to the people directly engaged in designing, building, maintaining, and operating the systems that keep our communities safe, healthy, and connected and our supply chains moving.”

“Reliable infrastructure is critical to North Dakota’s economic success,” said Senator Cramer. “On this National Public Works Week, we recognize the role of roads, bridges, and other infrastructure projects in strengthening our commerce and growing our economy.”

“Public works employees keep Wyoming on the right track through their tireless upkeep of critical infrastructure that we too often take for granted,” said Senator Lummis. “I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing a resolution honoring National Public Works Week to express our gratitude to those who keep our communities going.”

“From the roads we drive on to the water we drink, our communities rely on public works every day in all aspects of our lives, said Senator Padilla. “I cosponsored this resolution to establish National Public Works Week to honor the vital contributions public works employees make to our communities.”

###