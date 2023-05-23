SecureSpace Self Storage Opens New Self-Storage Facility in New York City MSA

/EIN News/ -- New York City MSA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the grand opening of SecureSpace Elmsford in Westchester County, representing its most recent acquisition in the New York City area.

Located at 33 West Main Street in Elmsford, the newly-built Class-A facility straddles the westbound entrance and eastbound exit of the Cross Westchester Expressway, on which over 135,000 vehicles pass by each day. The store is situated between Tarrytown to the west, and White Plains to the east, and serves the affluent neighborhoods of East Irvington, Worthington, and Fairview. Median income within three miles of SecureSpace Elmsford is $126,000.

“We love this spot on busy Main Street, immediately between the freeway access points,” said SecureSpace Managing Director Nathan McElmurry. “It is located directly in the middle of a mile and a half stretch of what, from above, looks like an octopus of high-traffic roads coming together. We're at the busy nexus of a wealthy local resident base.”

SecureSpace Elmsford is six stories of all climate-controlled units. The leasing office features a modern lobby equipped with free WiFi, supplies for sale such as locks and boxes, and friendly staff to assist with all storage needs. As with all SecureSpace locations, this store features a state-of-the-art security system monitored by in-store staff and our offsite security team for maximum visibility.

Customers are invited to visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, view pictures of the space, rent a unit online without stepping foot inside, or you can call (877) 399-0319 to talk to a friendly SecureSpace agent.





About SecureSpace Self Storage

SecureSpace Self Storage, based in Torrance, CA, is one of the fastest growing self storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that its customers can count on in any store they visit.

Nathan McElmurry SecureSpace Self Storage (866) 521-8292 press@securespace.com