Hemp Market to Reach $21.23 Billion at a 12.50% CAGR According to New Report
Advanced Container Technologies, inc (OTCMKTS:ACTX)CORONA, CA, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. (Ticker: ACTX), announced its GrowPods – innovative controlled environment farms – can help hemp entrepreneurs and farmers increase yields with bountiful harvests in any climate.
According to Market Research Report, the market for hemp is expanding rapidly.
“Due to the increased need for hemp oil for its rich essential fatty acid content that prevents and heals ailments, the food and beverage sector is expanding. Numerous food and beverage items, such as protein bars, oats, milk alternatives, and even beer, can contain hemp seeds, oil, & fiber. One natural option for food packaging is hemp fiber. It is a sturdy, long-lasting, and compostable replacement for conventional plastic packaging,” the report stated.
The North American Market Monopoly
“North America currently holds a monopoly on the worldwide market for industrial hemp,” according to the report. Additionally, North America will see a high CAGR and is predicted to have considerable growth during the projection period.
How to Enter or Expand in Hemp Farming
GrowPods are transportable growing environments that can be located virtually anywhere. They are designed to be plug-and-play, so growers can be up and running in just weeks, instead of months or years with other forms of cultivation. GrowPods are insulated, heated and cooled, so they can grow high high-quality crops year-round, providing reliable and consistent results.
Additionally, GrowPods controlled environment can eliminate cross contamination, and the need for pesticide or chemicals. Additionally, water use is greatly reduced with GrowPods.
GrowPods are designed and manufactured in America, and are built to the highest standards of excellence.
