EXPLORE THE INTERRELATION BETWEEN BIBLICAL TRUTHS AND QUANTUM SCIENCE IN “COLD DATING, COLD FUSION, AND A CURVEBALL”
David Moon merges scientific principles with biblical occurrences to challenge carbon dating studies from the 1980s.ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball boldly discuss the connection between quantum science and biblical facts. The author, David D. Moon, proposes that the extensive element transmutations occurred from intense hydrodynamics during the great flood of Noah, as stated in Genesis chapters 6-8. Moon utilizes a tank of water, an outboard motor, and the bismuth metal to prove the connection between the intervening nuclear changes during the flood of Noah.
Mihir Shah from The US Review of Books told readers, "Digging deeper, Moon provides historical context to the advent of cold fusion by Dr. Stanley Pons and Dr. Fleischmann, two University of Utah professors who have given rise to the idea of the new hydrogen energy. Perhaps the most intriguing element of this research postulation is Moon’s focus on ensuring that a connection is made with his reader."
David D. Moon has been excellently combining science and spiritual reality into one of the most interesting discussions of the century regarding carbon dating and cold fusion. He is magnificently making his way to make future generations encourage their logic, scientific inquiry, intellect, and spiritual truth. This book is dedicated to Moon's nieces, Jennifer Elaine; and Sarah Ann, and nephews, Jason John, Jeffrey William, and Joshua Michael Rothe.
Learn more about Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball by purchasing it on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores worldwide!
