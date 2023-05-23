NWANGANGA SHIELDS: STAR-CROSSED LOVERS
Author Nwanganga Shields delivers a novel between two lovers and social stigma.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Tear and A Smile: A Love Story is a book that showcases the problems of today’s generation, such as racism, cultural stereotyping, and intergenerational conflict. The main characters involve Clint, an African American lawyer, and Cece, a white girl from a prestigious household. Both of their families disapprove of their relationship and seek ways to tear the couple apart. The pair is faced with a problem that could deeply affect both of their families to continue their newfound romance.
Clint is a notable lawyer in Washington, D.C., and prefers to stay active by visiting memorials. One spring afternoon, Clint goes for his usual run and notices a beautiful girl. By destiny, they both cross paths again during the day, and Clint gathers the courage to meet Cece, a smart and attractive woman coming from a wealthy family.
Nwanganga Shields was born and raised in Arochukwu, Nigeria. Shields’ debut novel, Ejituru’s Dream, was published in 2018 and has received positive feedback. She is a former employee of the World Bank and has four loving grown children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Shields draws inspiration from Orphan Pamuk, an author who writes about the lives of ordinary people. Shields now resides in Bethesda, Maryland.
Read the star-crossed novel by purchasing A Tear and A Smile: A Love Story at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Grab a copy while it lasts!
Other