NWANGANGA SHIELDS: LOVE AND ITS COMPLICATIONS
Author Nwanganga Shields composes a story between two lovers that battles racism.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Tear and A Smile: A Love Story is a book that compels readers with the rich characters and detailed story surrounding the titular characters. Nwanganga Shields depicts racism, culture, and intergenerational conflict, themes that are present in today’s generation, in this star-crossed novel. A Tear and A Smile: A Love Story breaks down racial barriers and stigmas while delivering a powerful message.
Clint, a respected lawyer in Washington, D.C. takes his usual run in the pleasant spring weather when he happens to cross paths with Cece, a beautiful woman, and daughter of a wealthy family. The pair soon develops chemistry and begins a relationship, which sparks a number of problems and concerns from both the families of Clint and Cece. The couple is faced with a problem that could end their newly found romance.
Nwanganga Shields was born and raised in Arochukwu, Nigeria. Shields is a former employee of the World Bank and has four grown children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Shields enjoys the works of Orphan Pamuk, an author who writes about the lives of ordinary people and draws inspiration from them. Her debut novel, Ejituru's Dream was published in 2018 and has received positive comments. Shields currently resides in Bethesda, MD.
A Tear and A Smile: A Love Story is now available for purchase at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Grab a copy while it lasts!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other