Grand prize winners of Habitat for Humanity Canada’s national writing contest announced

Three grand prize winners, nine runners up and 12,000 entries in this year’s Meaning of Home contest

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2007, national writing contest the Meaning of Home shares what home means to students in Grades 4, 5 and 6. This year, three grand prize winners and nine runners-up have joined over 12,000 students across Canada to raise $302,000 for Habitat for Humanity organizations across Canada through their entries. Three grand prize winners won a $30,000 grant to their local Habitat for Humanity organization. Runners-up have won a $10,000 grant for their local Habitat. Congratulations to all the winners and to everyone who entered and earned a $10 donation to their local Habitat for Humanity with their submission.



The Grade 4 grand prize winner is Daphne U. (Toronto) for her entry: “No Place Like Home”. Her $30,000 grant will benefit Habitat for Humanity GTA.

The Grade 5 grand prize winner is Harleen S. (Winnipeg), for her entry: “Home, a Place for Love and Laughter”. Harleen’s grant will benefit Habitat for Humanity Manitoba.

The Grade 6 grand prize winner is Léah C. (Côte Saint-Luc), for her entry: “What Home Means to Me”, and whose grant will benefit Habitat for Humanity Quebec.

Runners-Up

Grade 4

Grade 5

Grade 6

Armeen A. Winnipeg, Manitoba In My Baba’s Arms Habitat for Humanity

Manitoba Ellyot W. Peterborough, Ontario What home means to me Habitat for Humanity

Peterborough & Kawartha Region Dominique E. Cambridge Bay, Nunavut Home Habitat for Humanity

Iqaluit

“Safety, security, a place of love, a place to grow, play, learn and make memories – these are the things that children say matter most when asked what home means to them,” says Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “Housing provides a foundation for all these things, and we continue to build and advocate so more families can benefit from affordable homeownership.”

“Since the Meaning of Home contest began in 2007, over 100,000 students have shared what home means to them. With the support of Sagen as founding sponsor, these students have raised $2.3 million to help more families in need of homes build stronger lives through housing,” said Stuart Levings, President and CEO of Sagen.

The Meaning of Home contest would not be possible without the generous support of Founding Sponsor, Sagen™, and Award Sponsors Urban Systems Foundation, Face to Face Games, and Home Trust.

To read all the winning entries, please visit www.meaningofhome.ca/page/winners2023.

About Sagen™

As a sponsor since 2000, Sagen has donated over $6.8 million in support of Habitat Canada and has helped thousands of Canadian families realize their dreams of affordable homeownership. While Sagen’s financial support provides crucial funding for their homeownership program, its support of Habitat Canada extends far beyond financial support. Throughout the sponsorship, Sagen employees from all levels of the organization, including President and CEO Stuart Levings and his executive team, have lent their leadership experience, industry knowledge and time to help launch many of Habitats’ signature programs, including the Sagen Homebuilding Grants, Global Village Volunteer Program in Canada and the Meaning of Home Contest. These programs, along with Sagen’s support and involvement in them has significantly increased their ability to raise funds, recruit volunteers and ultimately, support more families and build stronger communities. Find out more at www.sagen.ca

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization working toward a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat for Humanity brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 46 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca.



