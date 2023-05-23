Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis of 100+ Companies | NASH Pipeline Report by DelveInsight

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) has the potential to be a large and lucrative therapy market owing to the prevalence of the disease and the lack of approved agents. Patients with NASH are at risk of liver fibrosis, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. The growing prevalence of diseases in the region is creating favorable growth opportunities for drugmakers. Key regional manufacturers in the industry are investing in R&D activities to boost the development of novel drugs for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment. There are no approved therapies for NASH, which creates a significant unmet need due to the high clinical and economic burden on healthcare systems and the large prevalent population. There is a pressing need for new, effective drug treatments for NASH.

DelveInsight’s 'Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available pipeline nonalcoholic steatohepatitis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the NASH pipeline space and future growth potential of the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis pipeline domain.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Report Key Takeaways

DelveInsight’s nonalcoholic steatohepatitis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 140+ pipeline therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis treatment. Key nonalcoholic steatohepatitis companies such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Cirius Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Inventiva, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Galectin Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Sinew Pharma, 89bio, Inc., Eccogene, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Poxel SA, AngioLab, Pfizer, Arrowhead Pharma, LG Chem, Redx Pharma, Lipocine, Inc., CytoDyn, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Chemomab Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, HK inno. N, Aligos Therapeutics, Altimmune, Inc., Kowa Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NorthSea Therapeutics, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, Akero Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Chipscreen Biosciences, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sunshine Lake Pharma, GSK plc., Future Medicine, Gilead Sciences, ENYO Pharma, Histogen, and others are evaluating new nonalcoholic steatohepatitis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new nonalcoholic steatohepatitis drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising nonalcoholic steatohepatitis pipeline therapies such as TERN-101, SNP-610, LJN452 (tropifexor + licogliflozin), PXL065, ALS-L1023, PF-06865571 + PF-05221304, PF-06835919, PF-06865571, ORMD-0801, Norucholic acid, NNC0194-0499, MN-001, MK-3655, MET642, MET409, LPCN 1144, LIK066, Leronlimab, ALN-HSD, RXC007, LR19018, LR19131, CM101, Leu-Mit-Sil (NS-0200), IN-A010, Efruxifermin (EFX), Efinopegdutide, JKB-122, CS0159 (Linafexor), CRV431, Chiglitazar sodium, ARO-PNPLA3, ECC4703, BOS-580, HEC96719, GSK4532990, BIO89-100, Cotadutide solution, Firsocostat, EPY001a, Emricasan, BMS-986036, BIO89-100, BI 456906, BFKB8488A, AXA1125, ASC 41, GS-9674 (Cilofexor), ZSP1601, and others are under different phases of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis clinical trials. In April 2023, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals announced that resmetirom has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with NASH with liver fibrosis. The Company also announced that the outcomes portion of the Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH biopsy trial has completed enrollment.

In March 2023, PathAI announced its partnership with GSK (LSE/NYSE: GSK) on HORIZON, a randomized Phase 2b non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) clinical trial (NCT05583344). The trial will measure improvements in liver histology with GSK4532990 compared with placebo in participants with NASH and advanced fibrosis. PathAI's role will be to generate, digitize, and analyze liver biopsy slides for central pathologist evaluation in addition to AI-powered histologic evaluation using PathAI's AI-based Measurement of NASH Histology (AIM-NASH) tool1. AIM-NASH metrics will be included as exploratory endpoints in this study.

In March 2023, Aligos Therapeutics presented Phase 1 data for its thyroid receptor-beta (THR-ß) agonist candidate, ALG-055009, at the 15th Paris Hepatology Conference, taking place virtually March 27 – 29, 2023.

In March 2023, POXEL SA announced publication in Journal of Hepatology of positive results for DESTINY-1 (Deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone [PXL065] Efficacy and Safety Trial In NASH), a 36-week dose-ranging Phase 2 trial. PXL065 is a novel, proprietary deuterium-stabilized R-stereoisomer of pioglitazone which has reduced PPARγ activity, but retains non-genomic pioglitazone actions.

In January 2023, Intercept Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Intercept’s New Drug Application (NDA) for obeticholic acid (OCA) seeking accelerated approval for the treatment of patients with pre-cirrhotic liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The nonalcoholic steatohepatitis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage nonalcoholic steatohepatitis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis clinical trial landscape.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Overview

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a type of liver inflammation and damage caused by fat accumulation. It is one of the numerous disorders known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is divided into two types: isolated fatty liver, in which only fat accumulates, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, in which fat, inflammation, and liver cell damage accumulate. NASH does not usually cause symptoms. Most people with NASH feel fine and are unaware that they have it. As NASH progresses and liver damage worsens, a patient may experience fatigue, weight loss, general weakness, and acne in the upper right part of the belly. Screening for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in the general population is not advised. It is usually considered after discovering unexplained liver enzyme levels or imaging reveals hepatic steatosis. A patient's medical history, a physical exam, and tests for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis are used by doctors.





A snapshot of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Resmetirom Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Phase III Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonists Oral Aramchol Galmed Research and Development, Ltd. Phase III stearoyl-CoA desaturase 1 (SCD1) modulator Oral Lanifibranor Inventiva Phase III Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha agonist Oral BI 456906 Boehringer Ingelheim Phase II Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonist Subcutaneous BIO89-100 89bio, Inc. Phase II FGF21 Stimulants Subcutaneous ORMD-0801 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Phase II Ornithine decarboxylase stimulant Oral EYP001 ENYO Pharma Phase II Farnesoid X-activated receptor agonist Oral TERN-501|TERN-101 Terns Pharmaceuticals Phase II Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist Oral Belapectin Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Phase II/III Galectin 3 inhibitors Intravenous Cotadutide solution AstraZeneca Phase II/III GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist Subcutaneous AZD 2693 AstraZeneca Phase I Adiponutrin inhibitor Subcutaneous AMG 609 Amgen Phase I RNA interference Subcutaneous LY-3849891 Eli Lilly and Company Phase I RNA interference Subcutaneous TJC0265 TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd Preclinical Autotaxin inhibitors NA LR19131 LG Chem Preclinical NA NA GMA-107 Gmax Biopharm Preclinical NA Parenteral VK-1430 Viking Therapeutics Preclinical Diacylglycerol O acyltransferase inhibitor NA RXC007 Redx Pharma Preclinical Rho-associated kinase inhibitors Oral

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutics Assessment

The nonalcoholic steatohepatitis pipeline report proffers an integral view of the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III NASH Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal NASH Drugs Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule NASH Therapies Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Adiponutrin inhibitor, Diacylglycerol O acyltransferase inhibitor, Adiponutrin modulator, RNA interference, Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonist, Ornithine decarboxylase stimulant, Farnesoid X-activated receptor agonist, Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, Mitochondrial membrane transport protein modulator, Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonists, Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha agonist, Autotaxin inhibitors, Rho-associated kinase inhibitors, FGF21 Stimulants, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist

Adiponutrin inhibitor, Diacylglycerol O acyltransferase inhibitor, Adiponutrin modulator, RNA interference, Glucagon like peptide 1 receptor agonist, Ornithine decarboxylase stimulant, Farnesoid X-activated receptor agonist, Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, Mitochondrial membrane transport protein modulator, Thyroid hormone receptor beta agonists, Peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha agonist, Autotaxin inhibitors, Rho-associated kinase inhibitors, FGF21 Stimulants, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist Key Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Companies : Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Cirius Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Inventiva, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Galectin Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Sinew Pharma, 89bio, Inc., Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Eccogene, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Poxel SA, AngioLab, Pfizer, Arrowhead Pharma, LG Chem, Redx Pharma, Lipocine, Inc., CytoDyn, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Chemomab Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, HK inno. N, Aligos Therapeutics, Altimmune, Inc., Kowa Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NorthSea Therapeutics, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, Akero Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Chipscreen Biosciences, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sunshine Lake Pharma, GSK plc., Future Medicine, Gilead Sciences, ENYO Pharma, Histogen, and others

: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Cirius Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Inventiva, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Galectin Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Sinew Pharma, 89bio, Inc., Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Eccogene, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Poxel SA, AngioLab, Pfizer, Arrowhead Pharma, LG Chem, Redx Pharma, Lipocine, Inc., CytoDyn, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Chemomab Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, HK inno. N, Aligos Therapeutics, Altimmune, Inc., Kowa Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NorthSea Therapeutics, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, Akero Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Chipscreen Biosciences, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sunshine Lake Pharma, GSK plc., Future Medicine, Gilead Sciences, ENYO Pharma, Histogen, and others Key Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Therapies: ERN-101, SNP-610, LJN452 (tropifexor + licogliflozin), PXL065, ALS-L1023, PF-06865571 + PF-05221304, PF-06835919, PF-06865571, ORMD-0801, Norucholic acid, NNC0194-0499, MN-001, MK-3655, MET642, MET409, LPCN 1144, LIK066, Leronlimab, ALN-HSD, RXC007, LR19018, LR19131, CM101, Leu-Mit-Sil (NS-0200), IN-A010, Efruxifermin (EFX), Efinopegdutide, JKB-122, CS0159 (Linafexor), CRV431, Chiglitazar sodium, ARO-PNPLA3, ECC4703, BOS-580, HEC96719, GSK4532990, BIO89-100, Cotadutide solution, Firsocostat, EPY001a, Emricasan, BMS-986036, BIO89-100, BI 456906, BFKB8488A, AXA1125, ASC 41, GS-9674 (Cilofexor), ZSP1601, and others

Table of Contents

1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

