Edison Energy to host Live Impact RoundTable on June 6 – “Pride in Power: Live from The Stonewall Inn”
Environmental and climate injustice continue to disproportionately impact LGBTQ+ individuals and communities. Meaningful change will require shifting the narrative across the energy industry.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edison Energy will hold a roundtable from 4-7 pm ET on Tuesday, June 6, focusing on the challenges and opportunities in the energy sector for LGBTQ+ individuals and the companies who employ them, live in person and livestreamed on GoToWebinar from The Stonewall Inn in New York City’s Greenwich Village.
Environmental and climate injustice continue to disproportionately impact LGBTQ+ individuals and communities. Discriminatory housing policies, a higher-than-average rate of unhoused LGBTQ+ individuals, and the imbalance of disaster response and relief in the face of catastrophic weather events have all contributed to the ongoing crisis. Meaningful change will require the “queering” of environmental justice, shifting the narrative across the energy industry, and creating an LGBTQ+ community of energy professionals and advocates to address challenges and barriers specific to the LGBTQ+ community.
Please join Edison Energy for this critical and compelling conversation, hosted Live from The Stonewall Inn — where Pride began.
Pride in Power: Live from The Stonewall Inn
Date: Tuesday, June 6
Time: 4:00-5:15 pm ET: Roundtable Discussion
5:15-5:30 pm: Special Presentation: The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (see below for additional information)
5:30-7:00 pm ET: Catered Cocktail Hour (Open Bar, Hors D'oeuvres)
Location: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher St., Greenwich Village, New York, NY 10014
The event will also be livestreamed. RSVP for the live gathering or register for the livestreamed event.
Topics to be discussed:
- Queering environmental justice
- Shifting the identity of the energy industry
- Creating an LGBTQ+ community within the energy and sustainability sectors
Panelists (Speaker bios and headshots):
Brandon Rothrock, Board Member, OUT for Sustainability; Assistant Program Manager, TRC Companies Inc.
Zachary Strauss, Founder and President, Out in Energy; Policy Analyst, Atlas Public Policy
Rashad Williams, Director of Subscriber Services, Groundswell
Jenna Patterson, Manager, Data and Settlement Services, Edison Energy
Avery Hammond, Senior Clean Energy Analyst, Edison Energy
Moderator: Elana Knopp, Senior Content Writer, Edison Energy
About the Stonewall Gives Back Initiative
Despite legislative progress and numerous court victories realizing rights for LGBTQ+ members of our communities, there remain countless towns and cities across the country where discrimination against the queer community reigns. Safe spaces for community gathering, empowerment, and celebration - like the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City - more often than not exist in large city centers and are rarely found in smaller cities and rural areas. The liberty and humanity of LGBTQ+ people are inextricably tied to these marginalized communities. Today, safe spaces for these individuals are more necessary than ever before.
There has been a rise of support among businesses, venues and retail stores looking to support the community by placing a rainbow flag to show they are LGBTQ+ friendly. To make sure that public venues and business earn the right to say they authentically support the LGBTQ+ community, the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) includes training, policies, and standards that ensure they are creating a safe space for their LGBTQ+ employees, LGBTQ+ customers, and advocating for equality.
SIGBI has developed a Safe Spaces certification to identify entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses, and other public venues as Safe Spaces for LGBTQ+ members of the community. The certification includes a series of metrics by which each entity would abide in order to be designated a SIGBI Safe Space. Via this network of SIGBI Safe Spaces, the spirit and values of The Stonewall Inn is becoming present in far-reaching corners of the country, uplifting LGBTQ+ persons, fostering education for their neighbors, and providing space to celebrate, thrive, work, shop, and live freely. For more information, https://stonewallinitiative.org/safe-spaces-designation.
Edison Energy is proud to be enrolling in the SIGBI Safe Spaces certification program and looks forward to becoming a designated Safe Space in the months ahead.
About Edison Energy
Global Reach. Local Impact. Edison Energy LLC (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy and Alfa Energy) is a global energy and sustainability advisory that provides strategy and implementation services to help large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients navigate the transition to a net-zero future.
With the recent integration of Edison, Altenex, and Alfa into one global company, we bring the strength of combined expertise across energy procurement, optimization, renewables, and sustainability solutions. With advanced technological capabilities and expanded international reach, we enable our clients to achieve more positive, measurable impact. Edison by the numbers: 45 Global Fortune 500 clients; 10.6+GW of offsite renewable procurement; $7BN+ in energy spend managed; 30+ countries served; 20+ languages spoken. For more information visit: https://www.edisonenergy.com/
