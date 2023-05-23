ThinKASA Agency Earns BBB® Accreditation
EINPresswire.com/ -- ThinKASA is proud to announce its achievement of accreditation with the Better Business Bureau.
As a New York-based digital marketing agency founded in 2019, ThinKASA leads a broad swath of web design and development projects for companies across multiple industries. The recent BBB accreditation marks ThinKASA’s ongoing commitment to upstanding business practices and meaningful client relationships.
Better Business Bureau is a standards-based, nonprofit organization with a local board of directors. It works to advance business trust. BBB believes businesses and nonprofits embracing trust as a core principle in their organization will see growth in their employees, customers, community, and bottom line.
“Clients know us for our exceptional work,” says Stantely Tansi from the ThinKASA team. “Our BBB accreditation is a tangible way to demonstrate how we care about delivering a great product while prioritizing honest business dealings.”
ThinKASA offers detailed, highly specific digital services tailored for individual brands. The agency designs and builds robust websites and web applications, consults on SEO strategy, establishes user-friendly content management systems, and launches full-service digital marketing initiatives through the collaborative efforts of an experienced in-house team. The company emphasizes to clients, “Our goal is to deliver a stunning product that you truly deserve, and that’s how we win your trust.”
ThinKASA works closely with clients from an assortment of sectors and niches, including healthcare, home care, higher education, fashion, finance, food and beverage, retail, consulting, tourism, and many others. The diversity of their clients has allowed the ThinKASA team to familiarize themselves with a spectrum of specializations. From a digital marketing angle, they are uniquely positioned to address a wide span of business and brand requirements.
The agency is adept at creating e-commerce and Shopify websites, WordPress websites, and custom web applications that meet the unique needs of varied organizations. ThinKASA’s services encompass web optimization and maintenance and essential creative elements like logo design and branding that reflect their clients’ personalities, goals, and company aesthetics.
Businesses and charities are invited to apply for Better Business Bureau accreditation and work collaboratively with local BBB staff to provide transparent information for consumers who are looking for businesses they can trust. BBB accreditation is approved by the board of directors, and ThinKASA is proud to join businesses across North America and BBB in an effort to advance marketplace trust through standards for ethics and integrity.
To learn more about Better Business Bureau, visit bbb.org. To learn more about ThinKASA, explore their services, view their portfolio of work, or schedule an introductory consultation, visit thinkasa.com.
